Addressing additive manufacturing challenges with unmatched connector solutions

Additive manufacturing (AM) is expected to grow 20-22% annually for the next five years. As the use of AM continues to expand across a wide range of industries, so do the needs to better handle the fluids used throughout.

From raw materials like resins to solutions that clean equipment, improved fluid management supports key AM goals of speed, quality and sustainability. The right connector technologies contribute to these objectives by simplifying the processes of loading, adding or using fluids in 3D printing, parts finishing, and equipment maintenance and cleaning.

As AM technology continues to advance, selecting the right connector has become increasingly critical. With decades of expertise, CPC teams are uniquely equipped to meet these challenges.

Through continuous innovation and rigorous testing, CPC is singularly focused on delivering best-in-class connectors that drive success in AM applications.

Download this detailed additive manufacturing whitepaper below to explore essential considerations and contributions for making an informed choice.