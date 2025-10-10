Lithoz at Formnext 2025: A Manifestation of Industrial Ceramic 3D Printing

At Formnext 2025, Lithoz will once again showcase the industrial maturity of ceramic additive manufacturing. This year's display will highlight how the company's Lithography-based Ceramic Manufacturing (LCM) technology enables next-generation performance across diverse sectors, with a focus on real-world applications from aerospace, semiconductors and medicine to green tech and luxury goods. This presentation highlights the pivotal function of the international 'Ceramic 3D Factory' network of experienced LCM contract manufacturers in driving the growing adoption of ceramic 3D printing by original equipment manufacturers.

Lithoz will be dedicating a separate stand to the CeraFab System S320 industrial printer, which has a build platform five times larger than its predecessor with significantly upgraded production capacity thanks to an impressive build volume of 246 x 130 x 320 mm. Featuring a premium 4K projection system, it offers a resolution of 60 µm and was celebrated at Formnext last year. Visitors will have the opportunity to observe a variety of new, medium-sized ceramic applications from series production being printed in real-time.

× Expand Lithoz 3D-printed ceramic casting core printed on the CeraFab S320.

Reimagining Casting Cores for High-Temperature Precision

Having recently achieved industrial success with their LCM technology and optimised materials in the aerospace sector, Lithoz will showcase a range of additively manufactured ceramic casting cores on a CeraFab S230 build platform.

These highly precise cores demonstarte Lithoz’s advanced understanding of ceramic process control, microstructural integrity, and sintering optimisation for demanding turbine casting environments. The printed cores feature wall thicknesses below 200 μm, tolerances within ±30 μm, and internal cooling channels with complex curvature and lattice-based reinforcement structures that cannot be manufactured through traditional manufacturing processes.

These next-generation cores demonstrate how ceramic additive manufacturing can replace traditionally manufactured cores. They offer unparalleled design flexibility, shorter lead times and on-demand production of new blade geometries. The result is a scalable, repeatable process that connects research and industrial application, empowering aerospace manufacturers to meet the growing demand for efficiency and sustainability in next-generation turbine technologies.

× Expand Lithoz LCM alumina ALD ring designed by Plasway and printed by Alumina Systems.

Driving Semiconductor Performance with Precision Ceramics

As industries seek more efficient, environmentally friendly solutions, highly durable 3D-printed technical ceramics are proving to be a game-changer. Lithoz’s CeraFab System S320 is enabling manufacturers to push the boundaries of what’s possible - in filtration, aerospace, semiconductor energy and beyond.

In the field of semiconductors, Lithoz will showcase a 15-inch ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) gas distribution ring produced in series by Alumina Systems and designed by Plasway, using alumina on a Lithoz CeraFab System. LCM's unmatched accuracy and surface quality enabled Alumina Systems to achieve exceptional geometric stability and long-term reliability for this critical wear part, extending operational uptime from one to nine months and tripling production output compared to traditional manufacturing methods.

Using modular segments instead of a monolithic part facilitates faster replacement, minimises stock and enables scalability. The ALD ring also demonstrates how multi-machine synchronisation (up to 100 printers) can support resilient, high-precision production, making Lithoz's approach an attractive option for reshoring and scaling up the manufacture of advanced semiconductor components.

Additionally, Lithoz will present ceramic cooling and heat exchange components that are engineered to offer high thermal conductivity and stability. These intricate components feature finely integrated channel networks and demonstrate how ceramics, such as aluminium nitride (AlN), can facilitate efficient thermal management in compact semiconductor systems. This is crucial for enhancing the performance and sustainability of chip production and power electronics, as well as ensuring a robust supply chain.

Otoplastics and Acoustic Precision: CADdent’s Ceramic Breakthrough

A world premiere in the medical and dental sector of Lithoz’s application portfolio at Formnext will be ceramic ear moulds for hearing aids, designed by the Swiss company OC GmbH and produced in series by the German service provider CADdent on Lithoz CeraFab printers. Leveraging the high precision of LCM technology, these ceramic earmoulds offer a combination of patient-specific and thermal comfort, durability, and performance unmatched by traditional materials and manufacturing methods. In addition, these alumina-reinforced zirconia (ATZ) otoplastics provide acoustically neutral sound behaviour and perfectly biocompatible hygienic properties, making them ideal for next-generation hearing aid systems.

× Expand Lithoz Ceramic otoplastics by OC GmbH, manufactured by CADdent using Lithoz’s LCM technology.

Pushing the Boundaries of Ceramic Additive Manufacturing

The Thales VORO, the world's first monoblock cartridge with moving coil technology from HiFiction AG, is arguably the most impressive component in Lithoz's Formnext premieres.

The ceramic housing, which was developed and manufactured by Steinbach AG utilising Lithoz's precise LCM process and the mechanical advantages of zirconia, is a combination of art and engineering. Measuring 17.70 × 21.90 × 11.45 mm with wall thicknesses under 1 mm and tolerances within ±50 μm, the web structure is both rigid and acoustically efficient - critical for high-fidelity audio systems. This unique combination of technology, design and innovative manufacturing technology secured the Thales VORO the iF Design Award 2025.

A New Era of Scalable Ceramic Manufacturing

The applications presented at Formnext 2025 showcase Lithoz’s achievements in industrialising ceramic additive manufacturing. LCM technology combines design freedom with the inherent advantages of ceramics, such as thermal stability, chemical resistance and biocompatibility, and is proving essential in markets where precision, reliability and performance are critical.

Visitors to the Lithoz booth 11.1 C35. will be able to experience these innovations first-hand and discuss how LCM technology could accelerate their own production strategies, from prototype development to full-scale serial manufacturing.