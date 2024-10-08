On-demand metal powder fuels at-scale AM

High-performance 3D-printed metal parts start with high-performance metal powders. Carpenter Additive is the world’s largest producer of gas atomized metal powder for additive manufacturing. Whether direct energy deposition (DED), laser powder bed fusion (L-PBF), or electron beam powder bed fusion (EB-PBF), our PowderRange® powders are optimized to the specific process technology and machine OEM. The Carpenter Additive Shop makes this premium feedstock available on demand. More than 25 quality-assured metal powders are in stock and ship within 24 hours, powering agile AM.

Powder quality drives performance

Material quality has a direct impact on the mechanical properties of 3D-printed parts. The particle size distribution, shape, purity, and flowability of a powder will determine the structural integrity, durability, and performance of a part. For scaled-up AM, powder quality is a must-have across batches for producing consistent, repeatable parts, maximizing powder reuse, and minimizing waste.

With more than 135 years of metallurgical expertise in the most critical applications, customers can leverage the depth of knowledge at Carpenter Additive to 3D print with confidence. In-house AM powder manufacturing enables precise chemistry control to meet tight specifications. Carpenter Additive owns the process from start to finish: raw materials selection, premium melting, atomization, plasma spheroidization, powder handling, and rigorous testing and quality control.

Certified AS9120, AS9100, ISO9001, and pending ISO13485

Every powder is tested and supplied with a certificate of conformance

Delivered in safe, secure packaging in quantities up to 10 kg

Involved in all industry standard specification development, including ASTM and AMS-SAE, incorporating best-practice procedures for powder manufacturing, handling, and part quality

AM requires a range of powder solutions

Carpenter Additive offers a powder for every metal AM application. PowderRange production is optimized for short lead times, with more than 25 off-the-shelf, standard specification powders in stock, including:

PowderRange 17-4: Martensitic precipitation/age-hardening stainless steel with high strength and hardness, corrosion resistance, and superior fabricating characteristics. Many uses, including rapid tooling functional components across markets.

PowderRange 304: The most widely used chromium-nickel austenitic stainless steel due to its excellent fabricability and weldability. High strength-to-weight ratio and good corrosion resistance for medical, industrial, and transportation applications.

PowderRange AlSi10Mg: Aluminum-base alloy with excellent weldability in laser AM processes. Ideal for components requiring a combination of lightweight, complex geometries with good thermal properties, such as brackets, valves, ducts, and heat exchangers.

PowderRange Ti64: Titanium alloy with a high strength-to-weight ratio, excellent wear and corrosion resistance, and superior weldability in laser AM processes. Used in medical implants and surgical tools, gas turbine engine parts, and aerospace and transportation components.

PowderRange X: Solid solution strengthened nickel-chromium-iron superalloy with exceptional strength and corrosion resistance to 2200°F, plus excellent compatibility with laser AM processing. Industry standard for many Aerospace and Energy applications.

When a performance or production need can’t be met with a standard specification powder, there are hundreds of metallurgists on staff to help. Carpenter Additive leads the industry in custom alloy development. From improving flowability in flow-critical machine platforms to controlling interstitials for enhanced mechanical properties, our experts originate new powder chemistries to deliver specific properties.

On-demand supply enables agile AM

A secure, streamlined supply chain is critical for the speed and quality standards of today’s busy AM facilities. The Carpenter Additive Shop puts a comprehensive range of ready-to-order powder at your fingertips 24/7. Orders are shipped next day to facilitate smart materials management, just-in-time (JIT) inventory, and emergent needs.

Shipping within 24 hours of order

Global distribution

Inventory updated online in real time

Carpenter Additive is dedicated to pushing what’s possible in metal additive manufacturing. Backed by 135 years of metallurgical leadership and precision engineering, we are proud to supply the powder that manufacturers need to build mission-critical parts — and a thriving industry.