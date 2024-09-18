Pioneering the additive manufacturing revolution in aerospace

Aerospace is one of the most advanced sectors experiencing the 'additive manufacturing revolution.'

As the space sector grows, engineers are deploying 3D printing technologies and high-performance composite materials to reach new heights with the manufacture of structural components for a new generation of space applications such as nano-satellites and micro-satellites.

CRP Technology's Windform SLS composite materials are used on board NASA, ESA, JAXA validated products for space-ready parts. Here, the Italian 3D printing company shares how its polyamide-based, carbon or glass fibre-reinforced Windform materials have been adopted by the most demanding industry sectors for over 25 years, and how it is supplying cutting-edge solutions for space industry leaders.

Download this detailed additive manufacturing whitepaper below to explore Windform Space opportunities.