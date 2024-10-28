Revolutionizing 3D Printing with Arkema's Easy3D Platform

× Expand Arkema

Additive manufacturing, or 3D printing, has transformed industries by enabling rapid prototyping and customized series production. However, one of the primary hurdles for widespread adoption remains finding the right material paired with the suitable printing technology. To address this, 3YOURMIND and Arkema have partnered to create a customer platform providing material suggestions and a supplier network for on-demand manufacturing. It resulted in launching the Arkema Easy3D platform - an innovative on-demand 3D printing service that simplifies and accelerates the integration of 3D printing technology into industrial workflows- last year.

Streamlined Material Selection for Accelerated Innovation

In the development of new applications for 3D printing, Arkema recognized a significant challenge faced by end-users: The need for efficient access to digital tools that streamline the material selection process. Easy3D was designed specifically to address this pain point, providing a robust yet easy-to-use platform that automates material selection based on the unique requirements of each part.

The platform leverages Arkema’s extensive material expertise and integrates it into an intuitive digital experience. Easy3D’s automated material selection tool developed in collaboration with 3YOURMIND digital team evaluates the specific design and performance requirements of a part -such as rigidity, chemical resistance, or sustainability goals- and recommends the most suitable material and printing technology. Users simply upload their part design files, state the parts’ technical requirements and the system generates tailored recommendations, helping to fast-track material qualification and adoption.

A Comprehensive Material Portfolio

Easy3D offers access to Arkema’s extensive portfolio of market-leading 3D printing materials, including options for powder bed fusion, filament extrusion, and UV curing. The platform’s material offerings feature high-performance polymers such as bio-based Polyamide 11, low refresh Orgasol® PA12 based powders, Pebax® elastomers, and Kepstan® PEKK, which are well-known for their high performance and durability.

Arkema's materials are engineered to support diverse applications across industries, from rapid prototyping to serial production, and can meet the stringent requirements of demanding sectors such as aerospace, automotive, consumer goods and healthcare. This breadth of material choices allows engineers and manufacturers to confidently select the best options for their specific use cases, ensuring that each part meets the necessary standards for strength, flexibility, or environmental sustainability.

× Expand Arkema

Integrated Access to Printing Services and Collaboration Tools

Easy3D goes beyond material selection to provide users with seamless access to a network of trusted service providers. The platform connects users with service bureaus capable of fulfilling printing requests, further simplifying the process from material selection to production. This direct integration ensures that users can quickly source printing services, enhancing speed and efficiency throughout the production cycle.

To facilitate collaboration, Easy3D includes dedicated communication features, such as a chat tool that allows users to manage requests, quotes, and orders from a single interface. Users benefit from 3YOURMIND's intuitive, user-friendly software, while this centralized communication hub ensures transparency across the production process, enabling users to receive updates on production timelines and shipping status, all within their online accounts. The platform’s integrated approach significantly enhances coordination between customers and suppliers, fostering a more efficient and streamlined production workflow.

Accelerating Time to Market with Digital Solutions

The Easy3D platform transforms the 3D printing experience by providing an intuitive, user-friendly digital journey. It allows users to securely upload part information, receive material recommendations instantly, and obtain real-time price quotes -all within a few clicks. This streamlined process dramatically reduces the time and effort required for identifying and qualifying parts for additive manufacturing, helping companies to shorten their order-to-production timelines and accelerate time to market.

By automating traditionally time-consuming processes, Easy3D empowers engineers and manufacturers to focus on innovation and optimization rather than logistical challenges. Users can leverage 3YOURMIND's in-platform capabilities like printability analysis, automatic price quoting, data analytics, and production and shipping transparency to streamline part-ordering efforts. It makes it an invaluable tool for industries aiming to leverage the benefits of additive manufacturing while optimizing their production processes.

"Finding the right material for your additive manufacturing application can be a daunting task, but Easy3D, Arkema’s dedicated platform, makes it effortless. Arkema’s material recommendation tool on Easy3D provides a detailed analysis of the part’s geometry to determine its printability, but also the platform has been configured to identify and connect with service providers from Arkema’s ecosystem, allowing users to obtain a quote in just a few clicks," said Clément Girard, PhD, Lead Product Manager at 3YOURMIND.

A Revolutionary Step Forward in Additive Manufacturing

Arkema's Easy3D platform represents a step forward in the field of additive manufacturing. Its combination of automated material selection, an extensive portfolio of high-performance materials, and access to a global network of service providers positions it as a global solution for companies seeking to innovate and improve their manufacturing processes.

With its ability to integrate advanced material recommendations, streamline communication, and facilitate rapid order fulfillment, Easy3D not only simplifies the adoption of 3D printing technology but also enables companies to achieve faster product development cycles and bring cutting-edge solutions to market more efficiently. In doing so, Arkema is driving the future of manufacturing by making 3D printing more accessible, efficient, and versatile than ever before.

"I am proud to oversee a platform that revolutionizes 3D printing by simplifying material selection and enhancing production efficiency. Easy3D provides an intuitive and efficient way to choose the right materials, ensuring optimal results and a seamless 3D printing experience. Our users appreciate the ease and accuracy it brings to their projects," said Rita Escudeiro, Business Development Manager at Arkema.