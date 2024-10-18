Revopoint MetroX 3D Scanner: High-Precision 3D Scanning at an Unbeatable Price!

Revopoint is proud to announce the launch of its latest breakthrough in 3D scanning technology: the MetroX 3D scanner. Designed for professionals demanding metrology-grade accuracy, the MetroX 3D scanner integrates cutting-edge hybrid multi-line blue laser and full-field structured light technology, making it the ideal solution for precision-driven fields like reverse engineering, quality inspection, additive manufacturing, and rapid prototyping.

Available now on Kickstarter, the MetroX 3D scanner is offered at an exclusive Early Bird price of just $669—33% off the retail price of $999. This limited-time offer provides exceptional value for those looking to upgrade their workflow with one of the most versatile and accurate 3D scanners on the market. Additionally, backers will have the opportunity to unlock a surprise stretch goal gift, making this campaign even more enticing.

Unmatched Accuracy, Maximum Flexibility

What distinguishes the MetroX 3D Scanner is its unwavering dedication to achieving precision. Capable of delivering accuracy up to 0.03 mm, with a fused point distance of 0.05 mm, MetroX 3D Scanner ensures that even the most detailed and complex objects are captured with incredible clarity. Featured with four highly specialized scanning modes, each tailored to different project requirements:

- What sets the MetroX 3D Scanner apart is its Full-field Structured Light Mode: Efficiently delivers marker-free scanning for feature-rich objects, capturing an astonishing 7 million points per second using 62 blue light lines, this advanced technology significantly streamlines modeling requirements, simplifying procedures and minimizing setup time.

- Cross Lines Mode: Leverages 14 crossed blue laser lines to capture up to 800,000 points per second, perfect for handling glossy or black surfaces with efficiency.

- Parallel Lines Mode: Utilizes 7 parallel blue laser lines to capture intricate details, ideal for more delicate objects.

- Auto Turntable Mode: An effortless one-click solution for automated, high-precision scanning using a dual-axis turntable, ensuring accurate and consistent results every time.

The inclusion of a lithography-grade calibration plate with a pattern accuracy of up to 10μm guarantees long-term consistency, making the MetroX 3D Scanner a trusted 3D scanner for professionals who demand reliability.

Streamlined Workflow and Enhanced Portability

In tandem with the MetroX 3D Scanner, Revopoint’s free software, Revo Scan, provides an intuitive interface for managing point cloud data, meshing, and editing. Seamless integration with industry-standard platforms like Quicksurface and Geomagic Wrap enables smooth scan-to-CAD workflows, ensuring that users can effortlessly transition from scanning to actionable design outputs. To further enhance user capabilities, the Kickstarter campaign includes an optional Quicksurface Add-on at an exclusive price.

Compact and portable, the MetroX 3D Scanner is housed in a durable aluminum carry case, designed to protect both the scanner and its comprehensive suite of accessories. From the dual-axis turntable and calibration board to the USB cable and tripod, every essential tool is included for immediate use. This thoughtful design ensures the MetroX 3D Scanner is not only powerful but also convenient for on-the-go professionals.

For those looking to further enhance their 3D scanning toolkit, the MetroX 3D Scanner Advanced Edition includes the Maker Block Kit—a set of precision magnetic markers designed to streamline the scanning process, making it even faster and more efficient.

With limited-time pricing, premium features, and a reputation for precision, the Revopoint MetroX 3D Scanner is a game-changer for professionals who refuse to compromise on quality. Don’t miss this opportunity to secure your MetroX 3D Scanner at an unbeatable price.