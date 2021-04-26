Three common misconceptions of today’s additive manufacturing materials

×

Owing to major advancements in material science, additive manufacturing (AM) materials can now be incorporated directly into the production process. A great example are the materials that make up 3D Systems’ Figure 4 platform, such as the recently released Figure 4 Rigid White. With a variety of benefits—from long-term stability to high-performance properties—Figure 4 Rigid White makes it possible for companies to quickly move from prototyping to production.

Despite this, misconceptions abound regarding what’s possible with AM materials. For any company interested in taking advantage of the latest advances in AM, it’s worth exploring these myths and how the next generation of AM materials is setting a new bar.

Myth #1: AM materials aren’t capable of long-term stability

While AM materials once lacked long-term environmental and mechanical stability, this is no longer true. As AM technology has advanced, the ability to develop higher quality AM materials has improved—which means the long-term stability of these materials has greatly increased.

Specifically, 3D Systems’ Figure 4 materials are designed to be production-grade.

Extensive material property and performance testing ensures integrity across multiple measures, including mechanical, thermal, electrical, and environmental.

Figure 4 Rigid White, for example, can remain stable across eight years of indoor and two years of outdoor use.

Myth #2: AM materials have limited applications due to their performance

Although additive manufacturing is designed to produce custom parts, AM materials have long been considered too brittle for anything other than short-term prototyping. But the performance of today’s AM materials puts this myth to rest.

In addition to the increased strength, durability, and flexibility found across the Figure 4 platform, a variety of other advancements have led to increased applications for these materials. For instance, the biocompatible capabilities found in Figure 4 Rigid White and other plastics make them highly useful in medical technology, while their thermoplastic behavior with necking at break gives them better snap-and-clip performance. Automotive fluid and chemical compatibility also make Figure 4 Rigid White ideal for motor housings, covers, guards, and other industrial applications.

In addition, thanks to the isotropic nature of their mechanical properties, Figure 4 parts have an improved degree of freedom for orientation. Parts printed along either the X-, Y-, or Z-axis will deliver similar results.

As this technology continues to spread, we expect applications for Figure 4 materials to only grow.

Myth #3: AM materials don’t look good enough for production

This myth might be the easiest to dispel. If some people thought that functionality was once prioritised over form, our latest AM materials show that you can have both.

Figure 4 Rigid White was specifically created in response to manufacturers who needed a material that came in a clean white design that will last over the long-term. It features an extremely smooth and detailed surface while being durable and accurate, making it a great choice for applications that require both high performance and high quality.

You don’t have to look any further than Figure 4 Rigid White and the other materials in 3D Systems’ Figure 4 platform to understand just how far AM materials have come. To see how these innovations can support you, download this full material guide.