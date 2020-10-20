Visit ViscoTec Global Dispensing Expo 2020

× Expand Nowakowski, Saskia

ViscoTec Global Dispensing Expo 2020, the first virtual trade show by ViscoTec, which takes place from 1-3 December, 2020, will explore dispensing solutions for a wide range of applications and industries, from medical technology and 3D printing, to aerospace or e-mobility.

The Dispensing Expo 2020 virtual program is diverse. Accompanying the exhibition, which is "open" day and night, attendees have the opportunity to communicate with dispensing technology experts at any time via live chat. This ensures that visitors from all countries and time zones over the world can get in contact around the clock.

Product innovations will be presented as live exhibits and an online trade congress will feature engaging presentations on current topics from the world of dispensing technology. In addition, visitors will have the opportunity to watch application videos and gain interesting insights into dosing solutions of all kinds.

Despite contact restrictions and travel warnings, ViscoTec wants to stay in contact with its customers and interested parties. Therefore, personal contacts are a top priority at the virtual trade show.

All presentations will be available for download on the dosing technology expert's website after the event. The event is free of charge and – apart from the live chats – will be held in English language.

You can register now for FREE by visiting: dispensing-expo.viscotec.de