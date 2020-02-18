TCT Awards 2020: Nominations now open for Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award

× Expand Rob Lacey Women In 3D Printing Innovation Award Last year's TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovation Award winner Professor Wai Yee Yeong (centre) with Kadine James of Women in 3D Printing and host Host Georgie Barrat.

Following the successful launch of the TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award in 2019, entries for this year's award are officially open and we're inviting you, the 3D printing community, to put forward your nominations.

For the second year running, TCT is collaborating with Women in 3D Printing (WI3DP), a global organisation dedicated to promoting, supporting and inspiring women using additive manufacturing (AM) technologies, to shine a spotlight on the female innovators who are leading the charge in the world of design-to-manufacturing.

Nora Toure, Founder of Women in 3D Printing, said: “We are delighted to pursue our collaboration with TCT in offering the 2020 TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award. This award enables us to shed light on numerous women who are shaping the additive manufacturing industry. Though we are selecting only one winner, this award is about celebrating all women and innovators.”

Nominees should be female members of the 3D printing and additive manufacturing community who are at the forefront in developing, enhancing and innovating within our industry. Nominees could be engineers developing new processes or applications, researchers paving the way for new technology advancements, or consultants who use their industry knowledge to reach untapped potential within numerous organisations.

Last year's award went to Professor Wai Yee Yeong, Program Director at the Singapore Centre in 3D Printing (SC3DP) who was has been active in 3D printing since 2004 and was recognised for her contributions to 3D bioprinting, electronics printing and metal printing research.

All nominees will be considered on individual merit by WI3DP and TCT who have the difficult task of whittling them down to a list of finalists. The final decision will then come back to a public vote, with the winner announced during the TCT Awards ceremony on Wednesday 30th September 2020.

Nominations will close on 18th March. You put forward as many different nominations as you wish but please note that multiple nominations for the same individual will have no bearing on results.

Submit your nominations here and check out the rest of this year's TCT Awards categories.