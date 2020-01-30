TCT Awards 2020 - now open for entries

× Expand Submissions are now open for this year's TCT Awards.

The TCT Awards are back for 2020, bringing together industry professionals to celebrate the innovators, technologies and collaborators behind the best examples of additive manufacturing, 3D printing, design and engineering across the globe.

Following the success of last year's gala event, the TCT Awards ceremony will once again be held at the National Conference Centre, Birmingham on 30th September during the 2020 edition of our flagship design-to-manufacturing event, TCT Show.

There are 11 award categories to choose from covering project-based applications, innovations in hardware, new materials and software. Projects can include the use of 3D technologies in product development, end-use parts or production tools – as long as the application is an innovation. Previous winners include key industry players such as Ultimaker, Carbon and Renishaw, who were recognised alongside partners and super users such as BMW, Historic Royal Palaces and Ford Motor Company.

The TCT Awards 2020 categories are:

TCT Aerospace Application Award 2020

TCT Consumer Product Application Award 2020

TCT Transport Application Award 2020

TCT Creative Application Award 2020

TCT Healthcare Application Award 2020

TCT Industrial Product Application Award 2020

TCT Hardware Award 2020 – Polymer systems

TCT Hardware Award 2020 – Non-polymer systems

TCT Materials Award 2020

TCT Post-Processing Award 2020

TCT Software Award 2020

Hosting this year's event will be none other than record-breaking adventurer and author, Sir Ranulph Fiennes. Described as the 'greatest living explorer' by Guinness World Records, amongst many other accolades, Fiennes is hailed for being the first man to cross Antarctica from one side to the other [via the pole] on foot.

Details on how to write a winning application can be found here. Submissions will be accepted until the closing date on 3rd June 2020. Winners will be selected by the TCT Expert Advisory Board, a panel of expert judges and established 3D technology veterans from a broad range of industries and disciplines.