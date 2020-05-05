New TCT 3Sixty dates announced

× Expand TCT 3Sixty will now take place from 29 June – 01 July 2021.

Rapid News Group has today announced the decision to postpone TCT 3Sixty, the UK’s flagship event for 3D Printing & Additive Intelligence, to 2021.

Originally scheduled for 29 September – 01 October 2020, the event will now take place from 29 June – 01 July 2021. The venue for the event, the NEC, Birmingham, UK is unchanged.

The decision to postpone the event comes as a result of the unprecedented times the event industry finds itself in as a result of the global Coronavirus pandemic.

The rescheduling of the show reflects the highest regard Rapid News Group places on the health, safety and wellbeing of its exhibitors and visitors. It also provides an appropriate solution to the uncertainties surrounding large events in the coming months.

Commenting, Duncan Wood, CEO of Rapid News Group, said:

“Clearly uncertainties around large gatherings and public events are still very much at the forefront of everyone’s minds. By rescheduling TCT 3Sixty to 2021 we are first and foremost ensuring the safety of our exhibitors and attendees whilst also striving to preserve the success of the event and the return on investment that our exhibitors deserve.

TCT 3Sixty | The Event For 3D Printing & Additive Intelligence New TCT 3Sixty dates: 29 June - 01 July 2021.

“We are grateful to the NEC for working alongside us to identify a dateline which we believe will work for the great majority of our exhibitors and provide much-needed reassurance for visitors. Whilst we are disappointed that the re-imagined event will not now debut in September, we are confident the additional time we have to develop the event will result in a better experience for all involved.”

Visitors to the show in 2021 can look forward to a comprehensive conference programme delivered across multiple stages, each offering innovative and interactive 360-degree insights into how to get the best from existing additive technology or how to invest and choose the most appropriate new 3D printing technology.

There will also be a host of interactive features, pavilions, content and networking events including a meetings programme and learning seminars that will provide tangible value to an attendee, providing a return on investment immediately.

TCT 3Sixty will be co-located alongside Rapid News Group's other highly successful industrial events: Interplas, the UK's no.1 plastics show; as well as Med-Tech Innovation Expo, the UK’s leading medical design and manufacturing technology event.

TCT 3Sixty will take place from 29 June – 01 July in Hall 1 of the National Exhibition Centre (NEC), Birmingham, UK.