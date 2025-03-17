Artec 3D showcases 3D scanning at TCT Asia 2025

× Expand Artec 3D Artec 3D's Artec Spider II.

At TCT Asia 2025 (17-19th March), Artec 3D will be showcasing a wide range of its 3D scanning solutions to the attendees in Shanghai. The company’s Artec Spider II solution will be making its Asia debut at the event, but that’s only the tip of the iceberg of what the 3D scanning hardware and software solution provider is exhibiting at the event. Attendees will also be able to get up close with the company’s Artec Leo, Artec Ray II, Artec Micro II, and Artec Eva solutions.

One of the company’s latest scanning solutions, the Artec Spider II, is designed to capture complex geometries with enhanced levels of precision. Offering 0.05 mm 3D resolution, the Artec Spider II is ideal for quality inspection, reverse engineering, design, and manufacturing applications. The scanner can create sharp 3D models of industrial objects.

According to Artec 3D, the Artec Leo is the “industry’s first wireless, all-in-one 3D scanning solution.” Featuring a built-in touchscreen, onboard processing, and AI-driven capabilities, this scanner is ideal for scenarios when fast, high-quality scans are required in the field or on the production floor. The Artec Leo’s hybrid geometry and texture tracking allows users to point at an object and hit start for smart data capture to begin.

Fulfilling large-scale scanning needs is the Artec Ray II. With the ability to capture entire structures, vehicles, and industrial environments both indoors and outdoors with millimetre precision, this 3D scanner can complete scans up to 130 metres away. The Artec Ray II is ideal for applications within the architecture, construction, and heavy industry sectors with its ability to create accurate digital twins of large objects like construction parts, wind turbines, factory floors, and shop propellers.

The Artec Micro II is a desktop 3D scanner that works to capture tiny objects like jewellery, dental applications, and metrology-grade parts. Boasting 5-micron accuracy to capture microscopic details and automated, one-click scanning workflows, this scanner requires minimal effort from the user. With customisable scanning parameters, the Artec Micro II can easily capture small objects like screws, nuts, and bolts.

Finally, the Artec Eva is a cost-effective, versatile, and time-tested 3D scanning solution. Known for its reliability, the solution provides fast, accurate, and textured scans of medium-sized objects, making it ideal for applications within industrial design, healthcare, and heritage preservation.

There will also be a group of Artec 3D experts on hand to talk on a variety of subjects including how the company’s solutions can enhance workflows, improve efficiency, and deliver an immediate return on investment.