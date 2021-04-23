New venue announced for TCT Asia, China's leading 3D printing event

× Expand The Chinese manufacturing industry turned out in force at TCT Asia in 2020.

Exhibition organiser VNU Rapid News Co. Ltd. has confirmed a new venue for TCT Asia 2021, China’s leading event for 3D printing and additive manufacturing. The event will take place from 26-28 May 2021 at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre (NECC), hall 7.1.

Duncan Wood, Chairman of VNU Rapid News Co. Ltd remarked, “On the back of a highly successful 2020 edition we are delighted to be back doing what we do best, bringing the Chinese additive manufacturing community together to make connections and learn from great content. Last year TCT Asia played its part in the post-COVID-19 resurgence, in May this year it will cement its position as the home of industrial additive manufacturing in China.”

“We are excited about our new venue choice for this year, the National Exhibition and Convention Centre is a stunning facility and will look forward to welcoming our exhibitors, visitors and partners to the show.”

TCT Asia 2021 will host over 250 exhibitors, representing the entire 3D printing and additive manufacturing ecosystem, with a range of new machines on show alongside software, post-processing and inspection technologies.

Market-leaders from China and around the world such as BLT, Farsoon, Z-RAPID, Raise3D, FlashForge, Polymaker, EOS, Stratasys, Formlabs and SLM Solutions will feature on the vibrant show floor.

The TCT Asia mission goes beyond simply raising awareness; it is focused on developing a 360-degree understanding of the potential of additive manufacturing and 3D printing technology to increase utilisation at all stages of design, engineering and manufacturing.

Alongside the exhibition visitors can look forward to an exciting conference programme across three stages. Each stream will offer cutting-edge applications, expert analysis and commentary to help designers, engineers and buyers evaluate, adopt and optimise their additive requirements.

TCT Asia 2021 will take place in Hall 7.1 of the National Exhibition and Convention Centre (NECC), Shanghai, China, from 26-28 May 2021. Register now.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.