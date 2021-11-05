Gain expert 3D printing insights at the TCT Conference @ Formnext

The TCT Conference @ Formnext returns in-person to its usual home of Frankfurt on 16-19th November, with over 35 industry experts scheduled to present on the latest additive manufacturing adoption trends and developments.

Across four days, the conference Main Stage will feature talks on aerospace, healthcare, business and more led by leading AM users and research institutes such as Boeing, Siemens Technology and Fraunhofer.

From insights on transport by Deutsche Bahn to construction and sustainability with Mighty Buildings and Aectual, the TCT Conference @ Formnext promises to be an inspiring and educational experience for delegates across all industries and will provide a welcome opportunity to hear from and meet with high-level industry peers away from your laptop screen.

Complementing TCT’s Main Stage content will be the TCT Introducing Stage sponsored by HP which will provide a one stop shop for visitors to see the most exciting new technologies from across the show floor. After almost two years of virtual events, for many visitors, the Introducing Stage will offer a first look at the many AM technologies launched over the last year and with a range of dynamic sessions and speakers, attendees can quickly get up to speed without the sales pitch.

Take a look at just a selection of TCT Conference @ Formnext highlights from TCT’s Sam Davies, Laura Griffiths and Lu Tikrity.

Hear from 35+ expert speakers.

Sam's conference picks:

AM Ecosystem Strategy – A framework to evaluate and choose the right partners in your AM ecosystem

Ankush Venkatesh | Strategy Fellow, AM – Tuck School of Business, Dartmouth College

Tuesday 16th – 15:00-15:30

Disruption of supply chains through mobile additive manufacturing: use of containers as repair and spare parts printers

Markus Heilemann | Head of DED Systems – Fraunhofer IAPT

Wednesday 17th – 13:15-13:45

Building a Digital Warehouse: Impeller Part Family Example

Anna D’Alessio | Director of Engineering – Ivaldi Group

Friday 19th – 13:45-14:15

Lu's conference picks:

Additive manufacturing at Boeing: The opportunities and challenges on the path towards manufacturing disruption

Nicholas Mule | Director of the Boeing Additive Manufacturing Intelligence Center - The Boeing Company

Tuesday 16th – 10:30-11:00

Making the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic 3D printing podium - The process of 3D printing mass products from post-consumer recycled materials

Ryohei Yuasa | Project Research Associate - Keio University, Digital Manufacturing and Design Research Center for Emergent Circularity

Tuesday 16th – 14:30-15:00

Reinventing the wheel: New design concepts for additive manufacturing

Mark Burhop | Research Engineer - Siemens Technology

Friday 19th – 10:00-10:30

Laura's conference picks:

Network face to face with real AM users.

Rail and more: Little helpers and big spare parts

Stefanie Brickwede | Head of Additive Manufacturing – Deutsche Bahn

Tuesday 16th – 13:45-14:15

Mass customised 3D printed end-use products for healthcare

Kelsey Fafara | Director of Hardware Engineering – LightForce Orthodontics

Wednesday 17th – 11:15-11:45

Beyond the numbers: Detailed analytics for global 3D printer shipments

Chris Connery | VP Global Analysis – CONTEXT

Thursday 18th – 11:15-11:45

Highlights from the TCT Introducing Stage sponsored by HP

Sustainability and AM Panel hosted by AMGTA

Chaired by Rosa Coblens | Stratasys

Wednesday 17th – 11:40-12:20

Premium Print Quality: Homogeneity & Repeatability on the TruPrint 2000

Wilhelm Meiners | TRUMPF

Wednesday 17th – 14:40-15:00

Integration of solutions for the AM industry

Elad Schiller | CASTOR

Thursday 18th – 10:00-10:20

The TCT Conference @ Formnext is your best opportunity to find out how AM is impacting the world today, and how it will develop in future. Buy your tickets now!

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.