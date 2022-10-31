TCT Conference @ Formnext Introducing Stage agenda 2022

The TCT Conference @ Formnext returns this year from November 15-18. In addition to the Main Stage agenda, we are also platforming technology and service providers to discuss their offerings on the TCT Introducing Stage. Here is the full line-up:

DAY 1 - Tuesday, 15th November

10:00 - 10:20 New Generative Design and Lattice Design capabilities with Carbon | Hardik Kabaria | Director of Software Engineering | Carbon

10:20-10:40 Metal powder handling for the industrialization and digitalization of additive manufacturing – Research findings out of the IDAM-Project involving vacuum conveying | Thomas Ramme | Technical Sales Director | Volkmann

10:40-11:00 Additive casting for automotive applications | Phil Kilburn | Sales Director | Enable Manufacturing

11:00-11:20 Additive manufacturing and the sustainability in fluid power applications | Valeria Tirelli | President & CEO | Aidro

11:20-11:40 REFRESHMENT BREAK

11:40-12:00 The advantages of a highly automated LPBF system on process and product quality assurance | Martina Riccio | Process and Application Development Manager | Additive Industries

12:00-12:20 Generative design without boundaries | Bradley Rothenberg | CEO | nTopology

12:20 - 12:40 Delivering High-Quality Production Metal Binder Jetting Solutions | Jonah Myerberg | Chief Technology Officer | Desktop Metal

12:40-13:00 How to address supply chain bottlenecks with 3D printing | Pierre Cerveau | GTM Lead | Formlabs

13:00-14:00 LUNCH BREAK

14:00-14:20 Creating flexible supply chains through distributed additive manufacturing | Riccardo Tosi | Technical Sales Engineer | Velo3D

14:20-14:40 ADDvance Laser 230 - Improving process reliability and production | Sophie Dubiez-Le Goff | Expert Powder Metallurgy for Additive Manufacturing | Linde Group

14:40-15:00 Expanding additive manufacturing with high-performance, multi-material 3D printing | Ramon Borrell | CTO | Quantica

15:00-15:20 Internal channel surface finishing: New technologies and case study | Daniele Da Prato | Sales Manager | AM Solutions

15:20-15:40 Metal Post-Processing – Support removal automation | David Alatorre | CTO | Rivelin Robotics

15:40-16:00 Depowdering in new space: A game changer for unlimited part design in additive manufacturing | Michael Sattler | Global Sales Director | Solukon | Franck Mouriaux | Chief Technology Officer | Morf3D

16:00-16:20 Dual wire metal 3D printing with Meltio | Giorgio Olivieri | Applications Manager | Meltio

16:20- 16:40 How to make AM adoption easy both internally and externally: Braskem Example | Paul Guillaumot | CEO | Spare Parts 3D | Alexandre Luz | Global AM Technology Manager | Braskem

DAY 2 - Wednesday, November 16th

10:00-10:20 Tailoring Nb-based alloys for additive manufacturing: From powder production to parameter optimization | Dr. Melanie Stenzel | Director Marketing | Taniobis

10:20-10:40 Next generation melt pool control via multi-laser beam shaping in laser powder bed fusion | Marcin Serdeczny | CFD Engineer | Flow Science

10:40-11:00 New possibilities for aftermarket production with large-format additive manufacturing | Jérémie Polese Co-Founder, Designer & Business Development Manager | Stratiforme Compreforme Group

11:00-11:20 Deep insights into the current metal additive manufacturing market status in India, and the remarkable growth potential | Ashok Varma | CEO | Efesto

11:20-11:40 REFRESHMENT BREAK

11:40-12:00 All urgent questions of today will see a 3D printed ceramic application as part of the solution | Dr. Johannes Homa | CEO | Lithoz

12:00-12:20 Taking Advantage of the Multi-Functional Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM) and E-Beam Welding Machine Capabilities in Aerospace Manufacturing | John O'Hara | Global Sales Manager | Sciaky

12:20-12:40 New AM & 3D printing research and academia | Brandon Ribic | Technology Director | America Makes/ NCDMM

12:40-13:00 Sustainable production of titanium aerospace components with the circular economy | Christopher Eonta | Founder | MolyWorks

13:00-14:00 LUNCH BREAK

14:00-14:20 Testing, inspection and certification for AM parts and production processes | Jens Groffman | TÜV NORD Systems

14:20-14:40 Synthesis and characterization of UV-curable urethane acrylate for dental 3D printing | Hoon Kim | Senior Researcher | Graphy

14:40-15:00 Industrializing Desktop 3D Printing | Michael Currie | General Manager | Desktop 3D Printing | Nexa3D

15:00-15:20 Enhanced L-PBF through AFX Beam Shaping, Observed with High Performance Thermography | Dr. Andreas Rudolf | Market Development Manager | nLight, Inc | Martin Buscher | Head of Testing Facilities | Aconity3D GmbH

15:20-15:40 Automation solutions for selective laser sintering systems: The future of serial production demonstrated by a use case | Mario Schafnitzel | Product Manager Additive Manufacturing | Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH

15:40-16:00 High performance aluminum powder designed specifically for laser powder bed fusion: qualification of Constellium Aheadd CP1 for Aerospace Industries | Ravi Shahani | Additive Manufacturing Strategic Partnership Manager | Costellium

16:00-16:20 A new level of additive manufacturing - highest MEX manufacturing flexibility | Uwe Popp | MD | Apium Additive Technologies GmbH

16:20 - 16:40 Functional 3D printed parts of high performance polymers | HenkJan van der Pol | CTO | Bond3D

16:40 -17:00 AM & sustainability - calculating carbon emission savings when choosing additive manufacturing vs. traditional manufacturing | Omer Blaier | CEO | Castor

DAY 3 - Thursday, 17th November

10:00-10:20 Advanced bio-circular materials for sustainable production | Adrien Lapeyre | Global Market Director 3D Printing | Arkema

10:20-10:40 Explore a new range of metal 3D printing applications by upgrading the Ultimaker S5 | Andrea Gasperini | Market Development Manager Materials | UltiMaker

10:40-11:00 Evolution of high temperature polymer additive manufacturing with PAEK | Silvia Barretta | AM Strategic Technology Manager | Victrex

11:00-11:20 AMC Bridge and Dyndrite form partnership to meet AM industry software developer needs | Igor Tsinman | President | AMC Bridge

11:20-11:40 REFRESHMENT BREAK

11:40-12:00 Robust design optimization for sustainability at scale | André Wilmes | Chief Executive Officer | Rafinex

12:00-12:20 Oqton Manufacturing OS: The true value of a digital thread | Robin Huizing | Application Engineer | Oqton

12:20-12:40 Automation for enabling AM series production | Mariel Diaz | CEO & Founder | Triditive

12:40-13:00 Deployable metal AM & distributed manufacturing | Tali Rosman | General Manager | Xerox Elem Additive

13:00-14:00 LUNCH BREAK

14:00-14:20 Breaking new ground: Industrial inkjet in additive manufacturing | Neil Firth | Product Manager | Meteor Inkjet

14:20-14:40 New optimized high performance AM-ready polymers for your most challenging applications | Brian Alexander | Global Business Development Manager | Solvay

14:40-15:00 Ultrasonic atomization of metal powders and their application in Additive Manufacturing of novel materials | Lukasz Żrodowski | CEO | AMAZEMET

15:00-15:20 End-2-end traceability in qualification and additive series production | Ulrich Jahnke | CEO | Additive Marking

15:20-15:40 Newest LPBF technology strengthen market position in Energy | Fabrizio Ragusa | Global Business Development Director Energy | SLM Solutions

15:40-16:00 Photopolymers for industrial production | Dr. Alejandro Benitez | Business Development Manager | Evonik

16:00-16:20 Fives Landis Corp and AddUp work together to design and 3D print a custom coolant nozzle | Nick Estock | Director of Applications and Business Development | AddUp

16:20-16:40 The Competitive Advantage - How next-generation additive manufacturing capabilities are transforming the world of motorsport | Maximilian Kraus | Key Account Manager | DyeMansion

DAY 4 - Friday, 18th November

10:00-10:20 Print when needed – print where used | Conrad Zanzinger | CTO | Schubert Addtive Solutions

10:20-10:40 Facilitating the printability of advanced engineering aluminum alloys | Graham Matheson | Materials Engineer | Oerlikon

10:40-11:00 Building confidence through software: How simulation, in-process monitoring and inspection will drive the future of additive manufacturing | Doug Kenik | Principal Product Manager - Strategy | Markforged

11:00-11:20 The future of 3D printing in space the revolution of rockets | Juan Munguia | Engineering Director | M Aerospace RTC

11:20-11:40 REFRESHMENT BREAK

11:40-12:00 Simplifying the path to achieve the benefits of additive manufacturing | Jason Jones | Co-Founder & CEO | Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies

12:00-12:20 UV-curable silicone elastomeric materials designed for 3D printing technologies (SLA, DLP, LCD) and medical applications | Thomas Brossier | Additive Manufacturing | 3D-Medlab

12:20-12:40 Novel Alloy Build Plate for Quick Release of Metal Parts Printed by Laser Powder Bed Fusion | David Socha | Technology Assessment Manager | Indium Corporation

12:40-13:00 The next generation of 3D printing services helps customers to accelerate their innovative capacity and bypass the steep learning curve | Christian Lamberti | Head of Technology and Development | Nuform

