Daniel O'Connor's Fantasy Additive Manufacturing Conference Line-Up

Dr Phil Reeves: Teardown of a washing machine to see which components can be 3D printed (CES 2015)

Back in January 2015, the hype around 3D printing was at it's ultimate peak, and on the showfloor at CES you found countless companies trying to capitalise on that. For the more discerning buyer the conference was the place to be and this incredible takedown by Dr Phil Reeves still stands up today.

Dr Dominik Rietzel, BMW Group: AM in the Automotive Area - New Ways with Digital Craftsmanship (TCT Show, 2018)

I'm something of a fan boy of the way BMW Group has implemented additive manufacturing, it's not just the eye catching series production parts on the i8 Roadster and MINI but the digital thread Dominik and his team has created for all 3D printed parts. This talk from 2018 focussed a lot on the MINI Yours Customized project but the level of details Dominik is able to share on stage remain pretty much unrivalled in the AM space.

Mr Richard Trimble and Alex Berry, Sutrue; Changing Cardiac Healthcare with 3D Printing (TCT Show,2016)

This piece of product development made possible thanks to 3D printing remains one of the single most inventive uses of the technology and the passion with which both Alex and Richard speak of the project is inspiring.

Gary Rabinovitz, Reebok International: Reebok Checklight: 3D Printing Made it Possible (TCT Show, 2013)

×

Five year's ahead of the Caron and Riddell project taking all the 3D printing and American Football headlines was the Reebok Checklight system. The system was designed to combat the growing worries with regards to head injuries in the sport, Gary and his team worked on the project that used 3D printing to implement a visible warning light on helmets.

Amy Alexander, Mayo Clinic: 3D Printing at Mayo Clinic: A Deep Dive into Technology and Philosophy (TCT Show, 2019)

×

At TCT Asia 2018, I watched a fascinating talk from Mayo Clinic's Dr Jonathan Morris on how the renowned American medical now saw 3D printing as an essential tool. Fast forward two years and the level of details about that outfit in this talk from Amy Alexander really blew me away. Unfortunately, it wasn't filmed but it was so good we managed to pull together both the slides and the audio.