Laura Griffiths' Fantasy Additive Manufacturing Conference Line-Up

Todd Grimm: On the Cusp (TCT Show 2018)

It's aways a good idea to start your day at a conference with a lively discussion on current industry trends to provide you with some valuable food for thought for the rest of your day. As a mainstay of numerous TCT events, industry consultant Todd Grimm has urged us to curb our enthusiasm, embrace the mundane, address disillusionment in the “AM revolution”, and in this 2018 keynote, Todd explains why he believes AM is on the verge of positive change. Two years on, much of what Todd talks about during this presentation, in which he labels himself “a battler of hype”, still rings true as we continue through the gradual, uphill slope along 3D printing’s hype cycle.

3D Printing Parts for Airbus' Commercial Aircraft Cabins (TCT Show 2018)

If you've received your copy of the latest issue of TCT North America, you'll know from our aerospace feature that there are a bounty of applications for AM inside the aircraft cabin. In this talk, another from our 2018 TCT Show conference, José I. Ortiz and Volker Robrecht share Airbus's vision for the cabin of the future; think energy harvesting from your seat and virtual leisure activities or conferencing. While some of these applications are a long way off (though the presenters assure us they are not just science fiction), we learn how 3D printing is a "key enabler" in the implementation of this vision.

#3DTalk: Materials for 3D printing panel session (TCT Show 2017)

In the first of a series of #3DTalk panels as part of an ongoing collaboration with Women in 3D Printing and Cyant, speakers from Carbon, DSM, Carpenter Additive (formerly LPW Technology) and Added Scientific discuss the latest advancements and what’s next for additive materials. The conversation tackles challenges from metal powders to polymers, sustainability issues, the possibility for new classes of materials, and the importance of education in supporting the next generation of 3D printing research & development. You can follow the rest of the series including sessions on smart factories and software on our Additive Insight podcast.

Jennifer Lewis: Form and Function in 3D Printing (CES 2016)

Even at the peak of its hype, when 3D printing dominated a chunk of the CES show floor, visionaries like materials scientist and engineer Jennifer A. Lewis, were already thinking beyond the hype towards 3D printing's potential for real, functional applications. Speaking from the perspective of multi-material additive manufacturing company Voxel8, which spun out of Jennifer's Harvard University lab in 2014, this CES 2016 3D Printing Conference presentation explores the need for more materials to solve problems of limited functionality and address applications in vertical sectors where better form and function is needed to take full advantage.

Frank Cooper & Pieta Greaves: Recreating the Staffordshire Hoard (TCT Show 2015)

In what was probably one of the most valuable and closely guarded objects from any of our TCT Innovation Showcase galleries (next to a genuine Guardians of the Galaxy movie prop loaned from Marvel), the Staffordshire Hoard represents one of the best examples to date of 3D technologies in conservation. In this throwback to TCT Show 2015, Frank Cooper, Associate Head for Industry and Enterprise Manager at Birmingham City University School of Jewellery and Centre for Digital Design and Manufacturing, and Pieta Greaves, conservator and heritage consultant, walk us through the process of digitising these historical artefacts, the largest collection of Anglo-Saxon gold and silver metal work, using 3D scanning and 3D printing techniques to learn more about their origin and enable greater public access.