Shaping the Future of Additive Manufacturing

DECEMBER 10, 2025 | 15:00 (GMT+1)

For nearly 40 years, Chuck Hull’s curiosity and desire to improve the way products were designed and manufactured gave birth to 3D printing, 3D Systems, and the additive manufacturing industry.

Since then, that same spark continues to ignite the 3D Systems team as we work side-by-side with our customers to change the way industries innovate. As a full-service solutions partner, we deliver industry-leading 3D printing technologies, materials and software to high-value markets such as medical and dental; aerospace, space and defense; transportation and motorsports; AI infrastructure; and durable goods. Each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise and passion of our employees who endeavor to achieve our shared goal of Transforming Manufacturing for a Better Future.

Join us for a year-end exploration of 3D Systems’ latest innovations in additive manufacturing. We’ll highlight key developments across our full portfolio—from precision polymer solutions and high-speed production platforms to our advanced DMP metal systems—and showcase how our materials are enabling new levels of performance and design freedom. Learn how these technologies are driving faster, smarter, and more cost-effective production today, and gain insight into what’s on the horizon for the coming year.

In this webinar:

A comprehensive overview of our 2025 machine releases and updates.

Insights into new and improved materials, their applications, and how they empower innovation across industries.

Understanding how our platforms are driving faster, more precise, and cost-effective additive manufacturing.

A forward-looking perspective on upcoming technologies, trends, and 3D Systems’ roadmap for 2026.

Whether you're exploring AM for the first time or looking to stay current with the latest capabilities, this session will offer valuable insight into where the technology is headed—and how it can support your work in the year ahead.

Speaker

Marty Johnson, Vice President, Product, and Technical Fellow at 3D Systems

For more than two decades, Marty Johnson has channeled his engineering expertise to develop new products and integrate systems. Since joining 3D Systems in 2007, Marty has focused his innovation efforts as Systems and Print Process Engineer, leading development efforts on several new technologies. Marty concentrated this broad product development experience to elevate additive manufacturing materials through the eyes of the engineer.