Optomec appoints Alex Hodik as General Manager for Asia Pacific
Additive manufacturing leader Optomec has announced the appointment of Alex Hodik as General Manager for Asia Pacific. Read more
20 Dec 2019
LulzBot 3D printer operations move to Fargo with FAME 3D
Manufacturing operations for LulzBot 3D printers are being relocated from Loveland, Colorado to Fargo, North Dakota following the company’s acquisition last month. Read more
19 Dec 2019
Dinsmore delivers custom 3D printed orthotics to young boy using Carbon 3D printing
California-based additive manufacturing service provider presents young Imre Patterson with custom shoes featuring Adidas 4D Futurecraft 3D printing technology. Read more
18 Dec 2019
Arburg Freeformer 300-3X to make Asia market debut at TCT Asia
Arburg is set to bring its Freeformer 300-3X additive manufacturing system to the Asian market for the first time at TCT Asia 2020. Read more
18 Dec 2019
Materialise on software-driven additive manufacturing, data and sustainability
TCT talks to Materialise Chief Technology Officer, Bart Van der Schueren at Formnext about the latest Magics update and the importance of software in mass production. Read more
17 Dec 2019
Sports performance eyewear brand Oakley adopts HP full colour 3D printing technology for prototyping
Sports performance eyewear brand Oakley is using HP’s full colour Multi Jet Fusion technology to produce functional prototypes. Read more
17 Dec 2019
Developing the Concept Laser M2 Series 5 with GE Aviation – Collaboration and Co-Location: GE Additive and GE Aviation discuss their collaborative approach in developing the new Concept Laser M2 Series 5.
3DEXPERIENCE Marketplace | Make - Transforming manufacturing with on demand services
Dassault Systèmes presents the 3DEXPERIENCE Make on demand manufacturing service which aims to revolutionise the way designers, engineers and manufacturers work together. Read more
TCT Approved white papers
Stratasys appoints Yoav Zeif as Chief Executive Officer
Stratasys has announced the appointment of Yoav Zeif as its new Chief Executive Officer with current interim CEO Elchanan Jaglom continuing in his role as Chairman. Read more
17 Dec 2019
Additive commitment: A whistle stop tour of GE Additive's new Bavarian campus
Head of Content Dan O'Connor takes a tour of GE Additive's new 40,000 square-metre facility in Lichtenfels, Germany. Read more
17 Dec 2019
Carbon 3D printing technology used to produce Lamborghini dashboard air vents
Carbon’s Digital Light Synthesis 3D printing technology has been harnessed by Lamborghini to manufacture the central and lateral dashboard air vents of the Sián FKP 37. Read more
17 Dec 2019
Henkel to provide materials support for Fortify Digital Composite Manufacturing 3D printing technology
Fortify has announced a collaboration with Henkel that will focus on the development of materials for its Digital Composite Manufacturing (DCM) 3D printing technology. Read more
16 Dec 2019
America Makes announces new seven year $322M Cooperative Agreement with Air Force Research Laboratory
America Makes has announced a new, seven-year Cooperative Agreement (CA) with the Department of Air Force’s Research Laboratory (AFRL). Read more
13 Dec 2019
AMUG announces EOS founder Hans Langer as Innovators Award 2020 recipient
The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) has announced EOS GmbH founder Dr. Hans J. Langer as the recipient of its esteemed Innovators Award for 2020. Read more
12 Dec 2019
Daimler company EvoBus installs Sintratec S2 SLS 3D printing platform
Daimler Trucks & Buses subsidiary EvoBus has installed a Sintratec S2 selective laser sintering platform at its production site in Neu-Ulm, Germany. Read more
12 Dec 2019
Wayland Additive moves into new facility for development of its Neutral Beam technology
Head of Content, Daniel O'Connor took the short hop over to West Yorkshire to see the latest in electron beam additive manufacturing technology. Read more
11 Dec 2019
