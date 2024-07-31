Reliable connector solutions expertly designed for additive manufacturing

× Expand CPC

CPC has been delivering lightweight, non-spill, worry-free couplings for decades. Connecting with additive manufacturing equipment and production engineers, CPC fluid connection experts have gained experience and applied their knowledge to quick disconnect coupling innovation. Our team, including materials scientists, design engineers and applications engineers, focuses on providing a robust portfolio of CPC connectors and quick disconnects for a wide range of additive manufacturing applications.

With a large portfolio of connector options, CPC meets the requirements of a variety of use cases within various additive manufacturing environments. CPC offers the quick disconnect couplings options and intelligent, RFID-enabled couplings with features like non-spill shut-off valves, locking hose barb terminations and the ability to track proprietary and expensive additive layering materials. CPC quick disconnect design, robust testing and strict manufacturing practices assist in reaching 100% uptime, meeting performance and sustainability objectives for cutting edge additive manufacturing technology.

Through continuous innovation and rigorous testing, we work hard to ensure our products support speed, quality and sustainability. As the use of AM continues to expand, selecting the right connector is critical. That’s why we’ve detailed key connector considerations and contributions in an Additive Manufacturing Whitepaper to keep in mind. You can access the Whitepaper via the form below.

