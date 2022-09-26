103 Additive Insight: The future of sustainability in additive manufacturing

On this week's episode of Additive Insight, we bring you a panel session recorded live at this year's TCT 3Sixty on the future of sustainability in additive manufacturing.

Hoda Amel, Technology Manager, Additive Manufacturing at the the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC) leads a panel of experts including Stephen Fitzpatrick, Machining and Additive Manufacturing Team Lead at the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS), Gerret Lukas, Director Projects at Aachen Centre for Additive Manufacturing (ACAM), and Phil Reeves, Managing Director at Reeves Insight and Director at 4D Biomaterials, to explore where 3D printing provides opportunities for greener manufacturing, how the technology itself needs to become more sustainable, and creating greener business models.

