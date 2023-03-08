121 Meet the additive manufacturing innovators - Women in 3D Printing @ TIPE panel

On this bonus Additive Insight podcast episode to celebrate International Women's Day, the five nominees for this year's TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award come together to discuss the work they're doing in the additive manufacturing industry.

This year's shortlist includes: Dr Kate Black, Jessica Drazba, Dr Alba Gonzalez-Alvarez, Dr Parastoo Jamshidi and Beth Ripley MD, PhD.

Throughout the discussion, the panelists discuss their experiences conducting research, building business, developing materials products, implementing additive, and applying the technology in industry. They also touch on themes such as education & collaboration, turning inventions into commercialised products, and building digital infrastructure to facilitate the application of the technology far and wide.

On June 7th, 2023 in Birmingham, UK, one of these five innovators will be named the third recipient of the TCT Wi3DP Innovator Award at the 2023 TCT Awards, following in the footsteps of Prof. Wai Yee Yeong of the Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, and Eliana Fu, Industry Manager at TRUMPF.

This panel discussion was first broadcast during the Women in 3D Printing TIPE Conference in January 2023.

More ways to listen:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

Listen on Stitcher

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Exhibit at the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT 3Sixty.