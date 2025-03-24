220 ‘I’ve always been driven by cool technologies.’ – Tuan Tranpham on his 20-year career in AM

Expand TCT

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we're joined by Tuan Tranpham, an additive manufacturing veteran who currently works as the President of Americas and Asia Pacific for Anisoprint.

Tranpham came into the additive manufacturing industry more than 20 years ago, starting with a sales role at Z Corp and only a beginner’s knowledge of 3D printing.

Since then, he has gone on to work for the likes of 3D Systems, Arcam and Desktop Metal, selling metal, polymer and composite 3D printing technologies and becoming the most followed AM professional on LinkedIn.

Joining the Additive Insight podcast, Tranpham shares his thoughts on the progression of additive technology, how machine OEMs should handle application development, and what attracted him to his latest role at Anisoprint.

We also discuss his time at Desktop Metal, and touch on what else he wants to achieve in his career.

