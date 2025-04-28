223 Materialise CEO Brigitte de Vet-Veithen: 'Additive manufacturing is still a revolution'

Expand TCT

On this episode of TCT’s Additive Insight Podcast, Laura Griffiths is joined by Materialise CEO, Brigitte de Vet-Veithen.

Speaking ahead of this year’s RAPID + TCT event in Detroit and Materialise’s 35th anniversary, de Vet-Veithen reflects on her first year as CEO of the Belgian additive manufacturing company and the ‘huge potential’ she sees for the technology in the medical sector and beyond.

Throughout the episode de Vet-Veithen discusses AM value, the applications that already demonstrate it and why creating value will be crucial to the industry’s survival; Why ethics are the third key consideration in connecting AM technologies with growing markets like defence; and why AM’s real competition is in non-additive industries, not in itself.

De Vet-Veithen also touches on AI, tariffs, and why we shouldn’t stop talking about collaboration.

"There's maybe one or two things that were really surprising to me," de Vet-Veithen said of her first year as CEO. "The first one is actually the negativity of our industry. First of all, I hadn't quite seen that coming, that the general sentiment was going to be that negative. But second of all, and most importantly, I also think it's not well-deserved because the potential of additive is still there. And yes, it's taking some time. We've always said it's going to be a slow revolution, and it is. But it's still a revolution. So there's an enormous potential and we see many applications where the potential is already very visible. So, with some patience and a vision of the long-term, I think, we will all get there."

