230 CEO Jeph Ruppert on Fortius Metals' high-performance welding wire offering for DED 3D printing

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, TCT Magazine Group Content Manager Sam Davies is joined by Fortius Metals CEO Jeph Ruppert.

Fortius Metals has spun out of Elementum 3D to develop and manufacture metal materials for large-format wire-based 3D printing technologies.

Ruppert, who was appointed CEO earlier this year, joins the podcast to discuss the manufacturing opportunities with large-format wire-based AM, what he considers to be the company’s core competencies, and what the company is working towards on its product roadmap.

He also touches on the future of multi-material 3D printed parts and his vision for the company.

