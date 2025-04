Expand TCT

On a bonus edition of the Additive Insight podcast, TCT Magazine editors Laura Griffiths and Sam Davies sit down with Todd Grimm to reflect on a jam-packed fortnight in the North America additive manufacturing market.

After the AMUG Conference and RAPID + TCT events came to a close, our panel discuss the emergence of Chinese competitors in North America, the key takeaways from AMUG and the most interesting technology on show at RAPID + TCT.

