211 Conflux Technology CEO Michael Fuller on the design & manufacture of 3D printed heat exchangers

Expand TCT

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we're joined by Conflux Technology CEO Michael Fuller.

Fuller founded Conflux Technology around ten years ago after spending a decade and a half in the motorsport industry where he identified the opportunities in additively manufactured heat exchangers.

The company has developed a portfolio that includes liquid to liquid, gas to liquid, gas to gas, and cold plate heat exchangers, while partnering with the likes of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems.

Throughout our discussion at this year’s Formnext event, Fuller explains the company’s core competencies, why AM is suitable for the production of heat exchangers, and how it works with customers to develop tailored solutions.

We also touch on how the company approaches the design of its heat exchanger platforms and the inspection of such complex systems.

More ways to listen:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify