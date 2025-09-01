232 Croom Medical R&D Manager Dr Shane Keaveney on the TALOS platform for 3D printed tantalum products

Expand TCT

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we're joined by Croom Medical R&D Manager Dr Shane Keaveney.

Croom Medical is an orthopaedic device manufacturer that produces more than 250k implants every year. The company was founded in the 1980s and began exploring the suitability of additive manufacturing technology for the production of such devices around 15 years ago.

Today, Croom Medical would consider itself an expert user of laser powder bed fusion, having deployed the technology to create porous structures that facilitate bone in growth for several years. The company also commenced an R&D project in partnership with Global Advanced Metals on the 3D printing of tantalum in 2020.

As Keaveney joins the Additive Insight podcast, he shares his thoughts on how materials development is helping the company advance with AM, explains why Croom has focused so much R&D effort on the printing of tantalum, and details how it works with organisations outside of the medical sector.

This episode of Additive Insight is sponsored by ASTM International's Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence.

