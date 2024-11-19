209 EOS' Virginia Palacios on the productivity enhancements of the new P3 NEXT powder bed fusion system

Expand TCT

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we’re joined by Virginia Palacios, the Chief Business Officer of EOS’ Polymer Business, as the company launches its latest powder bed fusion system.

The P3 NEXT machine has been built on the success of EOS’ P396 system and will be officially unveiled at Formnext this week.

As EOS launches the new machine, Palacios joins the podcast to explain how the company has made enhancements to efficiency and productivity, while also touching on a couple of new materials being introduced alongside the new machine.

She also takes us through the latest software developments, and outlines what impact the company expects the P3 NEXT to have.

