210 ‘Something has to change’ – Kate Black & Alexander Pluke on the need for solutions-based thinking in AM materials

On the latest episode of our Innovators on Innovators series, Kate Black, the founder and CEO of Atomik AM, is joined by Additive Flow founder and CEO Alexander Pluke.

Atomik AM is a manufacturing business that offers licenses to its advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as consultancy and training, while Additive Flow is an additive manufacturing workflow software provider owned by Nano Dimension.

Throughout their conversation, Pluke quizzes Black on the need for solutions-focused thinking in manufacturing, the limitations of one-size-fits-all materials in AM, and the opportunities that microstructure control at voxel level could open up.

They also tackle the issue of sustainability in manufacturing and the overpromises made by the AM market.

