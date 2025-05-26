225 'From interested party to full time adopter' – Major General Phil Prosser on the MOD’s use of additive manufacturing

Expand TCT

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we're joined by Major General Phil Prosser, who has served as a British Army officer and engineer for 33 years.

In that time, General Prosser has operated primarily across engineering, logistics and supply chain, with tours in Afghanistan, Iraq and Kosovo, and a deployment to support the National Health Service’s Covid-19 effort in 2020.

Through his current role as Director Joint Support in Defence Support, General Prosser is responsible for, among other things, building out supply chain resilience. This is increasingly bringing him into contact with additive manufacturing technology, with General Prosser joining the Additive Insight podcast to discuss the opportunities for AM in defence.

Throughout the conversation, we touch on the MOD’s ongoing Project Tampa initiative, the development of digital part inventories, and the use of AM on the front lines.

TCT 3Sixty Conference | Defence track | June 5, 2025 | Insights Stage

10:30-11:00 | Advancing Advanced Manufacturing in Defence | Wing Commander John McMahon, Deputy Team Leader, Defence Support Innovation, MoD

11:00-11:30 | Digital Thread: What the MoD is Doing and What it Means for the Supply Chain | Marc Funnell, Director of Digital Engineering, National Composites Centre (NCC) & Richard Hamber, Innovation AdM Lead, MoD

11:30-12:00 | Building Additive Manufacturing Supply chain Partnerships within UK Defence to Ensure Resilience by Design | Ross Herbert, Additive Manufacturing Technical Specialist, Leonardo

12:00-12:45 | Panel - Beyond Metal: The Forgotten Value of Polymer Additive Manufacturing in Aerospace & Defence | Panelists: Marc Funnell, Richard Hamber, Ross Herbert | Moderator: Matt Jones, Snr Application Engineer - Defense Tech Lead, Stratasys

Project TAMPA @ TCT 3Sixty

Project TAMPA was created in 2021 to accelerate the use of AM within the UK Defence Industry. The project holds regular working groups and the second meeting for 2025 will be alongside day 1 of TCT 3Sixty enabling Project TAMPA contributors to look firsthand at the UK AM sector.