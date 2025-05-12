224 'We either innovate or we die.' - Rapid Fusion on its Medusa hybrid manufacturing platform

Expand TCT Additive Insight Re Design - 2

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, TCT Group Content Manager Sam Davies is hosted by Rapid Fusion Managing Director Jake Hand and CTO Martin Jewell at the company’s offices in Exeter.

Founded in 2023 by 3D printing distributor Evo3D, Rapid Fusion is developing and commercialising its own large-format additive manufacturing technology.

Having launched its hybrid Medusa platform earlier this year, Hand and Jewell join the Additive Insight podcast to discuss the industrial opportunities for large-format 3D printing, how its new Medusa system works, and the UK additive manufacturing supply chain.

They also provide insight on their collaborations with the likes of Rolls Royce and share their vision for the company moving forward.

