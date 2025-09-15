233 Rapid Liquid Print CEO on gravity free manufacturing

Expand TCT Additive Insight Re Design - 2

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we're joined by Rapid Liquid Print CEO Schendy Kernizan.

MIT spinout Rapid Liquid Print made waves earlier this year when it introduced its Levity 3D printer at RAPID + TCT, bringing a unique process to the market that aims to overcome the current limitations of 3D printing technology.

On this episode, we discuss the technological advancements behind its ‘gravity free manufacturing’ process, the applications and materials its unlocking, and why RLP is intentionally positioning itself, not as a 3D printing company, but as a manufacturing process that could spark the world’s next great idea.

" Injection moulding has been a system that's been used for decades, centuries now. It's great for what it does, but it doesn't, in my opinion, push the innovation that we're trying to push," Kernizan said of RLP's offering. "We're trying to innovate with our process. And, to me, when you hear the words 'gravity free manufacturing', I like to think it triggers the thought that this is futuristic, this is about the future and next step."

This episode of Additive Insight is sponsored by ASTM International's Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence.

Read more on Rapid Liquid Print:

