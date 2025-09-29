234 Velo3D CEO Arun Jeldi: "I'm very confident I can turn Velo3D around."

Expand TCT

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we're joined by Velo3D CEO Arun Jeldi.

Jeldi is a serial entrepreneur, currently running four different businesses. He took the reins at Velo3D at the beginning of 2025, after Arrayed Additive’s acquisition of the company in a debt for equity exchange.

Since then, Jeldi and his team have been working to revive Velo3D, expanding the company’s business model to include a parts production service, aiming for profitability by 2026 and listing the company on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

Joining the Additive Insight podcast, Jeldi explains what motivated him to acquire Velo3D, why he felt it necessary to launch a parts production business, and why he was comfortable listing the company on the Nasdaq so soon.

He also highlights the importance of ongoing materials qualification programmes with DOD organisations and provides insight on his plan to make Velo3D a century-old company.

