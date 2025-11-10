500 3D printed bunkers delivered to Indian Army

Expand MiCoB

More than 500 impact- and blast-resistant 3D printed bunkers have been delivered to the Indian Army by MiCoB Private Limited.

MiCoB deployed its rapid 3D Concrete Printing (3DCP) technology, along with proprietary designs and materials, to manufacture the bunkers.

The bunkers were designed by MiCoB in close alignment with the operational needs of Army personnel deployed in extreme and sensitive locations. They have thus been designed to provide superior protection, comfort, and durability while meeting stringent military standards for ballistic resistance, speed of execution and thermal insulation.

By automating the building process, MiCoB is said to have reduced construction time from 45 days to less than 7 days, ensuring swift deployment in critical zones without compromising quality or safety. MiCoB's 3D Printed Bunkers (3D PDs) were first successfully tested in Pokharan in the year 2022 under a series of weapons, the most powerful of which was the T90 tank. After this test, a series of other tests have taken place at different geo-climatic conditions.

"Delivering 500+ 3D Printed Bunkers (3D PDs) to the Indian Army is more than an achievement; it's a powerful demonstration of how innovation meets purpose to strengthen and protect our nation," said Dr. Shashank Shekhar, Co-founder and CEO of MiCoB. "Each structure has been thoughtfully designed with a deep understanding of the Army's on-ground realities, ensuring every feature enhances safety, comfort, and operational readiness, even in the most challenging terrains.

"Collectively, we have delivered more than 650 3D printed buildings across the nation, which is the highest in terms of 3D printed volume globally. The world's first operational 5-star 3D printed resort was successfully delivered by us last year. In the projects delivered by us, we saved over 20,000 tons of construction material compared to conventional methodology, aligning with our motto of building sustainably with speed. This is a proud moment for India as we are leading the innovation and adoption of 3D concrete printing technology, and the active support from various government and private stakeholders will position India as a leader in sustainable construction practices."