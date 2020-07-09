BASF integrates Prismlab 3D printing photopolymers into Ultracur3D materials range

Prismlab

BASF and Prismlab have announced an expansion to their partnership which will see the Ultracur3D range of materials expanded and distributed through Asia.

Selected Prismlab photopolymer products will now be integrated into BASF’s Ultracur range, while Prismlab will take responsibility for the supply of the materials throughout its native China and the rest of the continent. The developments follow BASF Venture Capital’s investment in the Chinese OEM back in November 2018 and are intended to strengthen BASF’s play in the Asian 3D printing market.

Since the company was founded in 2013, Prismlab has developed a portfolio of materials to support its five stereolithography-based 3D printing platforms, which have been adopted in industries such as dentistry, jewellery and footwear. Under the agreement with BASF, some of these materials will be offered under the Ultracur3D brand, with Prismlab offering all material products within this portfolio, as well as its own grades in the dedicated ‘Ultracur3D for Prismlab’ portfolio.

“Through adding selected photopolymer products from Prismlab to our portfolio, we are broadening our product offering to the rapidly developing Asian market,” commented François Minec, Managing Director of BASF 3D Printing Solutions GmbH. “We are currently setting up local production, logistics and technical services in Asia to reinforce our presence in the region. We are convinced this partnership strengthens our market position, especially in the orthodontic industry and will enable us to engage deeper with downstream customers.”

“With this deepened collaboration, we will be able to leverage synergies with BASF in the 3D printing industry,” added Hou Feng, founder and Chairman of Prismlab. “The partnership with Forward AM complements our current material offering. It enables us to further explore and enhance innovative applications, including functional prototyping requiring tailor-made material solutions with improved toughness, heat resistance and long-term stability. At the same time, we can better address the needs of our customers and partners, for example in the footwear and dental industry.”