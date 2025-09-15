Croom Medical launches Biofuse platform for 3D printed porous ingrowth orthopaedic products

× Expand Croom Medical Biofuse Photos - 19 Partial Knee Implant with Biofuse 3D-Printed Lattice Structure manufactured using Laser-Powder-Bed-Fusion technology in Ti64 Grade 23.

Croom Medical has launched the Biofuse 3D printed porous ingrowth platform powered by Laser-Powder-Bed-Fusion (L-PBF) technology.

Biofuse is said to give OEMs 'precise control' over pore size, porosity and lattice gradients by integrating fully interconnected porous architectures directly into implant geometries.

By combining dense and porous regions in a single build, Biofuse enables tailored ingrowth conditions while streamlining production and preserving feature fidelity, according to Croom Medical.

Croom has sought to develop the Biofuse solution in a bid to address the limited porosity enabled by traditional surface treatments, such as spray coating or laser texturing. Biofuse forms its porous structures in-build across both surface and sub-surface regions, eliminating delamination risks, removing coating and machining steps, and ensuring structural integrity and consistent quality. Croom says Biofuse is capable of delivering all of these benefits even in complex geometries, with the solution providing a 'more predictable path from design transfer through to validated production.'

“Biofuse draws on our additive experience, where we’ve seen firsthand how components can be both faster and more cost‑effective to print than to machine,” said Sean McConnell, Engineering & NPI Manager at Croom Medical. “Embedding lattice structures directly into the build removes coating and machining steps. The result is a more predictable manufacturing process that consolidates production, preserves structural integrity, and helps OEMs bring implants to market faster.”

“With Biofuse, customers can design lattices to their exact requirements,” added Dr. Bryan Naab, Additive Lead at Croom Medical. “That might mean replicating a porous structure previously produced through coating methods, or proposing lattice characteristics. The flexibility of the platform gives OEMs confidence that their design intent can be realised consistently and in line with regulatory expectations.”

Biofuse has been peer-reviewed, patented and is the subject of ongoing R&D at Croom Medical. It is now available through Croom's additive manufacturing offering and, the company says, represents its continued investment in additive manufacturing solutions for orthopaedic applications.

The launch of Biofuse follows Croom Medical's introduction of the TALOS platform for 3D printed tantalum products.