CustoMED raises $6m in seed funding round

Patient-specific orthopaedic solutions enabler CustoMED has completed its seed funding round, raising a total of 6 million USD.

The round includes investment from Longevity Venture Partners, Varana Capital, Flag Capital, the Israel Innovation Authority, a leading orthopedic implant company, and Avishai Abrahami, Co-founder and CEO of Wix.

CustoMED's cloud-based platform combines artificial intelligence and automation with 3D printing to generate surgical tools and implants directly from a surgeon's pre-operative plan 'within minutes instead of weeks.' The patient-specific devices are produced onsite or through certified partners and integrate seamlessly into existing surgical workflows, enabling fewer intraoperative errors and more predictable outcomes while allowing surgeons to maintain full creative and clinical control. The technology has already been used in hundreds of successful surgeries worldwide, with thousands more planned for the coming year.

Founded by Dr. Amit Zabatani, Or Benifla, and Alon Jacobi, and originating from Sheba Medical Center's 3D Printing & Innovation Lab, CustoMED is said to have supported hundreds of surgeries across multiple hospital departments, making 3D technologies a routine part of patient care. CustoMED is part of Sheba Medical Center's ARC Innovation ecosystem, which fosters clinician-led innovations and accelerates global deployment.

"CustoMED's patient-specific surgical tools enable more precise orthopaedic surgeries through affordable, real-time solutions delivered directly into the operating room," said Or Benifla, Co-founder of CustoMED. "By putting scalable, personalised technology directly in surgeons' hands, our mission is to make computer-guided surgery fast, accessible, and routine, transforming what was once a boutique process into standard of care for every patient."

"CustoMED is embedding precision and surgeon-directed tools into everyday workflows, shortening the path from imaging to the operating room while preserving governance, quality, and safety," added Prof. Eyal Zimlichman, Founder and Director of ARC Innovation and Chief Innovation, Transformation, and AI Officer at Sheba Medical Center. "The company exemplifies ARC's mission to translate clinical insight into scalable, real-world impact."

Funding proceeds will accelerate CustoMED's expansion into additional automated orthopaedic indications, support U.S. and EU regulatory milestones—with approvals anticipated for 2026—and enable the global deployment of its on-demand manufacturing model.