Jax State partners with EOS Additive Minds to expand additive manufacturing curriculum

Jacksonville State University (Jax State) has partnered with EOS North America’s Additive Minds applied engineering group to expand its additive manufacturing (AM) curriculum.

Through the Additive Minds Academy Ignite Program, this collaboration is set to provide Jax State students with access to industrial-grade AM training and resources as part of the university’s growing focus on advanced manufacturing technologies.

As part of the initiative, Jax State has also acquired its second EOS M 290 system to provide students with hands-on experience using production-grade AM technology.

The Additive Minds Academy Ignite Program is designed to accelerate AM education and workforce development by offering scalable, structured online and hybrid learning solutions. It supports educational institutions in teaching the fundamentals and applications of industrial 3D printing, including machine operation, safety, design for AM, production strategies, and more.

“We’re excited to deepen our commitment to additive manufacturing education through the Ignite Program,” said Matt Rosser, Director of the Center for Manufacturing Support at Jax State. “By combining EOS’s industrial training resources with our expanding AM lab and faculty expertise, we’re preparing students for real-world careers in advanced manufacturing and giving them the skills they need to succeed in this rapidly growing field. With the addition of our second EOS M 290, our AM assets now total more than $3 million, underscoring our commitment to being a leader in advanced manufacturing innovation and workforce development.”

“The Ignite Program was built to bridge the gap between industrial needs and education,” added Fabian Alefeld, Global Director of Business Development and Additive Minds Academy at EOS. “By collaborating with innovative institutions like Jax State, we’re empowering the next generation of engineers with the skills and confidence to contribute meaningfully to the future of additive manufacturing.”

Jax State joins the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Columbia Gorge Community College as one of the first universities to adopt the newly launched Ignite Program. It is also used by Launch Canada, a national nonprofit that supports aerospace innovation and hosts Canada’s largest student rocketry competition, where students train in Design for Additive Manufacturing (DfAM) through the Ignite programming.

The Ignite Program offers two flexible tiers based on a university’s access to EOS systems. The AM Fundamentals offering provides access to such courses as 'Getting Started with Industrial 3D Printing', 'Design for Additive Manufacturing' and 'System Process Control'. Meanwhile, the Certification Partner provides access to all Fundamentals content, as well as 'EOSPRINT 2 Introduction', 'Process Science & Engineering Certificate Program', 'Local EOSPRINT SW licenses', 'System Operation Certification enablement' and 'Partner Operator Certification for students upon completion of training'.