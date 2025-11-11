Protolabs expands Axtra3D offering with four new materials

Protolabs is expanding its Hi-Speed SLA offering with four new photopolymer materials.

The digital manufacturing service provider currently runs multiple Axtra3D Lumia X1 units after installing its first system just a year ago. These latest additions to its “Advanced Photopolymers for 3D Printing” portfolio, which have all been fully optimised by Axtra3D, include tough engineering and ESD materials from Loctite, flame-retardant solutions from Arkema, and ceramic solutions from Forward AM.

Protolabs Director of 3D Printing Operations, Kenny Capps, states, “From the very beginning, the Lumia X1 has provided great throughput, reliability, and overall performance, providing a strong foundation to scale our photopolymer offerings. Its consistent production of high-quality parts with minimal post-processing has allowed us to expand our capabilities. With the introduction of fully optimised Axtra Solutions, we can now meet growing customer demand for advanced photopolymer parts across a broader range of applications.”

Protolabs says it currently uses Axtra3D's 3D printing technology for for producing ceramic mould inserts, prototyping, end-use production parts, and flame-retardant applications.

Rajeev Kulkarni, Chief Strategy Officer at Axtra3D, indicates, “Protolabs’ rapid adoption of the Lumia X1 underscores the strength of our partnership and the high level of collaboration between our teams.”

Axtra3D has established several materials partnerships since its launch in 2021, with recent additions including materials from Spectroplast and NextDent. Its Hybrid PhotoSynthesis (HPS) technology, which combines the benefits SLA, DLP and LCD processes, has been adopted by a number of service providers including LPE and Met-L-Flo, and end users such as Toyota.