Replique opens new Italian subsidiary

Replique has opened a new Italian subsidiary to strengthen its service to a 'growing European customer base.'

Located in Milan, Replique Srl will operate as an additional base from which it can provide its 3D printing, CNC and injection moulding services.

This year has seen a fivefold increase in the number of parts per order, with Replique now manufacturing batch sizes of 100 parts per order on average and the production of series parts making up 65% of the business. The company has also seen its addressable markets continue to diversify - now serving the rail, mechanical engineering, pharma and healthcare markets.

To address this increasing demand, Replique has grown its network of qualified partners to over 350 global partners, and now sought to open a subsidiary in an additional geographic market.

“The foundation of Replique Srl is a strategic milestone in strengthening our platform’s position on a global stage,” says Henrike Wonneberger, Co-Founder and COO of Replique. “With this step, we’re deepening our connection to the Italian market and enhancing our ability to support our customers in the region in realizing spare parts and series applications quickly and cost-efficiently.”

Renato Marelli, Technical Sales Manager at Replique, from the company’s new office in Italy, added: “Italy’s rich industrial heritage and energy for innovation make this region a truly exciting frontier. By establishing our local presence, we strategically support Italian companies in bringing innovative manufacturing solutions to life.”