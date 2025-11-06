Tiger Aesthetics invests in GenesisTissue to advance personalised 3D bioprinting

× Expand GenesisTissue

Tiger Aesthetics Medical, LLC has announced a a strategic investment in GenesisTissue Inc.

The aesthetic medicine company, which specialises in reconstruction, cosmetic and regenerative procedures, says the investment supports its ambitions to create new solutions for breast reconstruction and augmentation through tissue engineering and regenerative technologies.

GenesisTissue launched this year, under the leadership of healthcare 3D printing expert Katie Weimer, in a bid to pioneer the application of 3D bioprinted regenerative tissues for breast reconstruction. Its flagship innovation is a degradable, bioprinted scaffold personalised for each patient to provide mechanical support for autologous or allogeneic fat transfer as a potential alternative to silicone gel breast implants. Over time, the scaffold is designed to be naturally replaced by the patient’s own tissue, with a goal of enabling a 100% natural breast reconstruction or augmentation. Tiger believes the launch of its own alloClae ready-to-use structural adipose tissue product earlier this year, uniquely designed for body contouring, complements GenesisTissue’s vision.

“Tiger Aesthetics was founded on the belief that tissue engineering & regenerative therapies will be the future of medical aesthetics. This year’s launch of alloClae underscores our commitment to creating advanced treatment options that naturally integrate with one’s body,” said Caro Van Hove, President of Tiger Aesthetics. “GenesisTissue shares our vision, and alongside alloClae, its 3D bioprinted scaffold represents the kind of bold innovation that will shape a new paradigm for plastic and reconstructive surgery.”

Katie Weimer, CEO and co-founder at GenesisTissue, stated, “At GenesisTissue, we see a future where technology and biology come together to restore confidence, form, and function. With advances in 3D bioprinting and material science, we can finally move beyond implants made from legacy industrial materials toward living, regenerative solutions. Every woman deserves the right to a lifelong, natural breast restoration. This is what drives our team every day.”