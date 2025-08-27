U.S. Air Force awards 3D Systems $7.65m contract for metal 3D printer tech demonstrator

3D Systems has received an additional $7.65 million from the U.S. Air Force to develop a large-format advanced metal additive manufacturing technology demonstrator.

The two-year contract marks the second phase of a project that was first announced in 2023 to support the development of large-scale ‘hypersonic-relevant’ 3D printing capabilities.

In a press release, the additive manufacturing pioneer said the extension of its program - known as Large-format Metal 3D Printer Advanced Technology Demonstrator (GEN-IIDMP-1000) - will demonstrate key technologies needed for 3D printing large, high-temperature metal structures associated with high-speed flight operating environments and applications.

The development work is being carried out at 3D Systems' San Diego, California and Rock Hill, South Carolina locations and is expected to be completed by September 2027. The company hasn't disclosed any results from the project's initial phase but said it has demonstrated a number of technologies that can be applied to the demonstrator and its existing line-up of metal 3D printers.

“We’re proud of the progress we’ve made thus far in our collaboration with the U.S. Air Force,” said Dr. Michael Shepard, vice president, aerospace & defense segment, 3D Systems. “We‘ve successfully demonstrated a number of innovative technologies under this program and it’s exciting to see those technologies mature both for this large-scale system as well as our commercially available printers.”