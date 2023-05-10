Lynxter expands with €4 million Series A funding round

× Expand Lynxter The Lynxter team

Lynxter, a company specialising in the 3D printing of silicone and elastomers, has announced the closing of a 4 million EUR Series A funding round that will be used to “accelerate international expansion”, and fuel modernisation in industry, healthcare, and education.

The company has named GE Invest, NACO, PG-Dev, and HERRIKOA as new partners in line with a strategy which it says focuses on deeptech and reindustrialisation 4.0.

In 2019, Lynxter completed a 1.5 million EUR seed round with investors IRDI Soridec Gestion and Emeric d’Arcimoles. This first round of funding helped the company to develop its R&D lab, the core of its activity, and to begin commercialisation of its first generation of 3D printers.

In the press release about the announcement, Lynxter highlighted that exporting its 3D printing offerings to countries further afield, through existing partners and by entering into new markets, was a key objective for the new phase of growth. The company also stated its desire to consolidate a position as leader in 3D printing elastomers, specifically with its latest machine, the S300X, which launched in November 2022. Lynxter also spoke about the goals of reinforcing its workforce with the recruitment of ten team members in 2023, and enriching the company identity based on research and development.

Lynxter says it has strengthened its ecosystem, won over markets in France and neighbouring countries, and has begun expanding to North America.

The company was founded in 2016, and launched what it says is the first modular, industrial 3D printer, the S600D. Airbus soon became the company’s first customer. In 2023, the company’s customers include names such as Schneider, Sanofi, and Renault.