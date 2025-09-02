Bowers Group unveils its Baty Velo FV

× Expand Bowers Group Bowers Group launches its Baty Velo FV.

Bowers Group is set to launch its new non-contact measurement system, the Baty Velo FV. The solution is named after the Latin word “veloci,” meaning fast and swift. Delivering speed, simplicity, and precision, the Baty Velo FV is a lightweight, compact system that is ideal for high-volume, low-cost component manufacturers.

“The Velo FV is a breakthrough for manufacturers who need accuracy without the overhead of larger, more elaborate systems,” said Geoff Jackson, Business Development Director at Bowers Group. “It opens the door to automated inspection for businesses that previously couldn’t justify the cost of vision metrology.”

Key features of the Baty Velo FV:

Offers full measurement and reporting functionality.

Retains the optical precision of the larger FV-1080.

High-end telecentric optic and lighting helps to achieve 3 µm accuracy on hundreds of measurements in a single second.

Fixed 100x80mm field of view, telecentric profile lighting, and auto-focus functionality help to reduce complexity, enabling reliable and repeatable measurements.

Allows for the inspection of flat parts, ideal for industries where ROI needs to be both fast and measurable.

With the Baty Velo FV, customers have to opportunity to access advanced measurement technology at a competitive price. The system supports real-time quality assurance with Baty’s Fusion FV software, resulting in a reduction in scrap, increased throughput, and improved confidence in production.