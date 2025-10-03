Bruker Alicona announces legal merger of Alicona Imaging GmbH with Bruker Austria

× Expand Bruker Alicona Metrology Lounge in Raaba Graz.

Bruker Alicona has announced the legal merger of Alicona Imaging GmbH with Bruker Austria. As of the 1st of October 2025, Bruker Austria GmbH will become the unified legal entity with its headquarters in Raaba/Graz, Austria. This change is purely legal, with the Bruker Alicona brand remaining unchanged and will continue to provide metrology solutions made in Austria.

“This development is a strong signal – not just for our employees, but also for our customers and partners around the globe,” said Urban Muraus, General Manager at Bruker Alicona. “Becoming the headquarters of Bruker Austria highlights the exceptional work of our team and underlines how critical metrology has become in modern production environments.”

About Bruker Alicona

Founded as a university spin-off in Graz, Austria, Bruker Alicona was born in the early 2000s with a focus on developing a robust, optical alternative to tactile profilometry. As a result, the Focus-Variation was created, a then-unique optical measurement technology that combines surface roughness and form measurement in a single system.

Since then, the company has evolved from a small, research-driven start-up into a global leader in optical 3D metrology for production environments. The solutions have been selected by users in the aerospace, automotive, medical device manufacturing, and precision engineering industries.

In 2018, the company joined the Bruker Group, expanding Bruker’s Industrial Metrology Division. This integration allowed Bruker Alicona to scale its technologies globally, while also continuing to innovate from its development hub in Raaba/Graz.

Today, the company’s growing portfolio of optical metrology solutions is being used in manual and fully automated quality assurance workflows. Known for its commitment to accuracy, reliability, and usability, Bruker Alicona’s systems are increasingly integrated into automated production lines, machine tools, and robotic cells, enabling closed-loop manufacturing and smart production.

Bruker’s commitment to Austria

Also, the merger reinforces Bruker’s long-term commitment to Austria. By consolidating all Austrian business activities under one legal entity and moving the Bruker Austria GmbH headquarters to Raaba/Graz, the company is highlighting the strategic relevance of the site and its employees.

This shift further defines the importance of production metrology within the Bruker portfolio. With increasing demand for process-integrated measurement solutions in modern manufacturing, Bruker Alicona’s knowledge is playing a central role in shaping the future of industrial metrology.