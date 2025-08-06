Creality launches its most advanced 3D scanner

× Expand Creality Creality's Sermoon S1 3D scanner.

Creality has launched its Sermoon S1 3D scanner, its most advanced to date. This versatile, professional-grade scanner prioritises accuracy, speed, and adaptability across a variety of scanning applications. The solution can handle tasks from automotive components to full-scale vehicles, and from coins to human body scans.

The Sermoon S1 features six key benefits, including multi-light versatility, metrology-grade accuracy, rapid data acquisition, wide size adaptability, intelligent software, and enhanced ease of use.

1+7+34 Laser Line+ NIR

Designed for professionals, makers, engineers, and product designers, the new 3D scanner captures anything from 5 mm³ to 4000 mm³ without users having to switch devices. Powered by a 1+7+34 blue laser array, with a 4-lens NIR structured light system, the scanner combines multiple scanning modes in one device:

1 Single Blue Laser Line for deep holes and pocket areas.

7 Parallel Blue Laser Lines to accurately capture fine surface details of complex objects (up to 0.1 mm resolution).

34 Cross Blue Laser Lines cover medium to large objects quickly.

NIR Structured Light provides fast marker-free scanning for large objects and the human body.

The system’s single-line blue laser boasts advanced optics to capture deep holes, narrow gaps, and complex recesses. Without having to disassemble or reposition, the Sermoon S1 provides clean, complete 3D models of internal geometries, mechanical parts, and intricate designs. The Sermoon S1 delivers metrology-grade accuracy:

Scanning accuracy: 0.02 mm.

Volumetric accuracy: 0.02 mm + 0.08 mm/m.

These accuracy levels ensure that the solution is ideal for prototyping, designing, inspection, measurement, and reverse engineering applications in even the most demanding environments.

In addition to accuracy, the 3D scanner boasts enhanced speed with scanning rates of up to 90 FPS and data capture speeds of 1.4 million points per second. The Sermoon S1’s larger single-frame FOV reduces the need for markers, speeding up large-object scanning.