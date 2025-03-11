Sandvik acquires Barefoot CNC, CAD/CAM Solutions, and CamTech Engineering Services

× Expand Sandvik Sandvik announces Barefoot CNC, CAD/CAM Solutions, CamTech Engineering Services acquisitions.

Sandvik has announced its acquisition of Barefoot CNC, CAD/CAM Solutions, and CamTech Engineering Services as the company hopes to continue to “shape the future of manufacturing.” The company has also acquired the CIMCO probing technology and post processor business. This is a software add-on for CAM/CAD programs allowing CNC touch probes to measure and locate workpieces prior to machining, enhancing quality levels whilst reducing set up times.

“Welcoming resources of Barefoot CNC, CAD/CAM Solutions, and CamTech Engineering Services into the Mastercam team strengthens our commitment to supporting manufacturers across the Southeastern United States with exceptional support and industry-leading CAD/CAM solutions,” said Russ Bukowski, Interim President of Mastercam. “These acquisitions allow us to build even stronger relationships with our customers in this region, ensuring their success in a dynamic manufacturing landscape.”

CAD/CAM Solutions is a renowned brand in Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee. While Barefoot CNC has over 30 years of experience serving North and South Carolina. Finally, CamTech Engineering Services is known for providing high quality solutions to the state of Florida. By integrating these partners, Mastercam can strengthen its regional support and enhance its service commitment.

Combining organic advancement with targeted acquisitions, Mastercam is looking to grow its capabilities and meet its goal of providing industry-leading solutions. Forming part of Sandvik’s portfolio, Mastercam will continue to provide manufacturers around the world with advanced solutions, connected processes, and unparalleled support.

The acquisition of CIMCO’s probing technology and post processor business will enhance Mastercam’s manufacturing tool suite, providing seamless and integrated experiences for its customers. Machinists have already used the tool as a software add-on with Mastercam programs, with it now being rebranded as Mastercam Probing.

Bukowski continued, “Integrating the CIMCO probing technology and post processor business into our offerings and rebranding it as Mastercam Probing enhances the seamless experience we provide our customers. This evolution ensures manufacturers have access to the most advanced, fully integrated solutions, empowering them to maintain a competitive edge.”