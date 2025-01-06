Cadspec: Driving Innovation and Productivity with Autodesk Fusion

× Expand Cadspec Cadspec - YouTube and LinkedIn Thumbnails - 19

The first step in any additive manufacturing process after concept, comes design, in which efficiency and innovation are paramount in keeping up with today’s cutting edge additive technologies. The integration of leading software solutions is key to staying competitive. Cadspec, a trusted Autodesk reseller and training provider, empowers businesses to maximise their design and manufacturing capabilities with Autodesk Fusion—a software platform that revolutionises the way teams work, innovate, and deliver results.

The Future of Design and Manufacturing

Autodesk Fusion is more than just a CAD tool; it’s an all-in-one solution that bridges the gap between design and manufacturing. By integrating CAD, CAM, CAE, and PCB tools into a unified platform, Fusion enables seamless workflows, reduces errors, and accelerates product development across a range of manufacturing processes.

This software is cloud-based, allowing teams to collaborate effortlessly to access up-to-date data, to work on one design. With automated workflows and advanced AI capabilities, Autodesk Fusion eliminates repetitive tasks, enabling businesses to manufacture faster and smarter.

From 2D drawings to 3D modelling, Fusion provides a comprehensive toolkit for engineers, designers, and machinists. Its robust features include automated drawings, streamlined design documentation, and advanced manufacturing extensions that cater to every stage of the product development lifecycle.

Success in Action: Lesk Engineers

Lesk Engineers, a prominent sub-contract machining company with over 60 years of experience, exemplifies the transformative impact of Autodesk Fusion. Renowned for their precision machining services across industries such as aerospace, military, and automotive, Lesk Engineers sought to modernise their processes by transitioning to offline programming.

Faced with the challenge of onboarding new personnel to advanced technical software, Lesk Engineers turned to Cadspec for support. Their long-standing relationship with Cadspec’s sales representative, Louise West, and the professional expertise of the Cadspec team, made Fusion 360 the ideal choice. The transition was seamless, thanks to Cadspec’s tailored training and ongoing technical support.

“At Lesk Engineers, we’ve known Louise for a while, so taking her expert technical advice on board and being backed up by a professional team at Cadspec – the transition over to Fusion 360 was easy,” said Gary Ketteringham, Managing Director of Lesk Engineers.

The implementation of Fusion 360, complemented by its Machining Extension, has yielded outstanding results. The company’s machinists have received extensive training from Cadspec, enabling them to successfully machine and deliver new components through an optimised offline process. Gary further praised the Cadspec team, noting their dedication to overcoming complex challenges and ensuring uninterrupted operational flow.

Unlocking Productivity with Cadspec Training

Cadspec doesn’t just supply software; it equips businesses with the tools and knowledge to thrive. As an Autodesk-accredited training provider, Cadspec’s courses are designed to help users unlock the full potential of their software subscriptions. These training programs are tailored to individual needs, ensuring that every participant gains the skills required to enhance productivity and ROI. Ranging from product specific courses all the way to Design for Additive Manufactruing (DfAM), Cadspec’s training empowers teams to work smarter, not harder. Including courses covering software By optimising software usage, businesses can streamline operations, innovate faster, and achieve better results.

Take the First Step: Cadspec Discovery Sessions

Whether you’re looking to modernise your workflows, improve team collaboration, or streamline manufacturing processes, Cadspec is here to guide you. Through our personalised discovery sessions, Cadsepc explore your unique requirements and craft a tailored plan. These sessions provide an invaluable opportunity to discuss goals, challenges, and solutions with industry experts.

By partnering with Cadspec, companies like Lesk Engineers are not just adopting software—they’re investing in a future of innovation, efficiency, and success. With Autodesk and Cadspec’s expertise, the possibilities are endless.

Discover how Cadspec can transform your design and manufacturing journey. Book your discovery session today and take the first step toward a more productive future.