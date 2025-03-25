Cybermed Inc. set to launch REON Ceramic C&V 3D printing materials for final permanent prosthesis

Cybermed Inc., a global innovator in digital dental technology, is set to redefine the dental prosthesis industry with the launch of REON Ceramic C&V (Crown and Veneer), a cutting-edge ceramic 3D printing material. This advanced material is specifically designed for final permanent prostheses, offering exceptional strength, biocompatibility, and aesthetic precision. The introduction of REON Ceramic C&V marks a pivotal advancement in digital dentistry, streamlining the transition to fully integrated 3D printing workflows for final restorations.

Overcoming Challenges in Traditional Prosthetics

The traditional fabrication of permanent dental prostheses has relied heavily on milling machines and manual techniques, which present multiple inefficiencies, including:

Material Waste: Milling is a subtractive process, leading to significant material loss.

Extended Turnaround Time: Multiple processing steps slow down production and delivery.

High Equipment and Maintenance Costs: Milling machines require costly maintenance and replacements.

Limited Design Flexibility: Milling methods restrict intricate designs and customization.

Cybermed’s REON Ceramic C&V eliminates these inefficiencies, offering a more efficient, cost-effective, and sustainable alternative for dental professionals.

What Makes REON Ceramic C&V Unique?

REON Ceramic C&V is engineered to provide superior mechanical properties, aesthetic excellence, and long-term stability. Meeting ADA (American Dental Association) standards, this material is optimized for permanent prosthetic applications. Additionally, its uniform ceramic dispersion and low viscosity make it compatible not only with specialized 3D printers but also standard 3D printers, ensuring high-precision output across various platforms.

Key Advantages of REON Ceramic C&V

High Ceramic Content: Composed of 51% nano-ceramic, delivering strength comparable to traditional ceramics.

Superior Strength & Fracture Resistance: Features three-point flexural strength of 150–180 MPa and Vickers hardness twice that of PMMA, reducing risks of fractures.

Exceptional Aesthetic Quality: Provides natural translucency and accurate shade matching, mimicking real teeth.

Enhanced Cost-Efficiency: Minimizes material waste, lowering production costs.

Rapid Fabrication: Enables final prostheses to be printed within 10–20 minutes, reducing chairside time.

Low-Odor, Lab-Friendly Composition: Enhances the working environment for dental technicians.

Enhances for dental technicians. Broad Printer Compatibility: Works with standard 3D printers, making high-end ceramic printing more accessible.

Industry Expert Insights: A Technician’s Perspective

Hye-Jin Kim, manager at Lucent Dental Lab, was one of the first to evaluate REON Ceramic C&V. She shared her experience:

“Contouring and adjusting contacts with this material are easier than with traditional ceramics, making post-processing more efficient. The fit was excellent, as the design file and output were printed in the same 1:1 ratio. The final quality matched conventional ceramics, and even in aesthetic applications, the shade matching was flawless, producing results identical to natural teeth.

“ However, trimming requires careful handling. When traditional ceramics are made thinner, they often curl inward or break, but this did not happen with REON Ceramic C&V. This demonstrates its high fracture resistance. Many assess 3D-printed prosthetics only by print time, but post-processing is just as crucial. Higher-quality materials reduce finishing time, and *this material prints cleanly with minimal post-processing—even ultrasonic cleaning is unnecessary.”

The Future of 3D Printing in Permanent Prosthesis Production

Cybermed Inc. is committed to advancing digital dental workflows, and the launch of REON Ceramic C&V will provide:

Greater flexibility for in-house dental labs.

Improved customization for patient-specific restorations.

. A sustainable alternative to traditional subtractive manufacturing methods.

With its superior physical properties, ease of handling, and cost-effectiveness, REON Ceramic C&V is expected to accelerate the global shift toward 3D-printed permanent prostheses.

Market Response and Industry Impact

The introduction of REON Ceramic C&V has generated strong interest among dental professionals, prosthodontists, and laboratory technicians. Experts predict that this innovation will push the dental industry toward adopting 3D printing for final prosthetic applications, shifting away from outdated milling-based methods.

Expanding the REON Lineup

The name REON stands for “Resin for OnDemand3D,” embodying Cybermed’s vision of a streamlined digital workflow from patient data to final treatment.

Beyond Ceramic C&V, the REON material lineup includes:

Castable Temporary: Designed for short-term restorations, ensuring stability during treatment phases.

Surgical Guide: A material optimized for precision implant surgery guides.

Model Material: High-detail resin for accurate dental model printing.

High-detail resin for . Transparent Splint: A durable material for night guards and occlusal splints.

Together, the REON material lineup supports a fully digital dental workflow, expediting the adoption of 3D printing in modern dentistry.

Conclusion

Cybermed Inc.’s REON Ceramic C&V is set to revolutionize permanent prosthesis fabrication by offering strength, accuracy, and efficiency. This material paves the way for a fully digital era in dental restorations, making high-quality 3D-printed crowns and veneers a reality.

As the official launch approaches, dental professionals worldwide are eager to integrate this innovative technology into their practices, accelerating the future of digital dentistry.